English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Phones, Smart Watches to Get Costlier from Today as India Raises Import Tariffs to Bolster Falling Rupee
The tariff hike, the second such move by India in a two week span, was announced late on Thursday by New Delhi as it attempts to raise import barriers to curtail the import of goods it deems as "non-essential" items.
Loading...
New Delhi/ Mumbai: India said on Thursday it will raise import tariffs on several electronic items and communication devices, in another move to rein in imports and bolster a falling rupee.
The tariff hike, the second such move by India in a two week span, was announced late on Thursday by New Delhi as it attempts to raise import barriers to curtail the import of goods it deems as "non-essential" items.
The latest set of increased tariffs could ratchet up trade tensions with the United States and China, among other countries and hurt the likes of network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics.
The gambit is part of a plan to contain a slide in the rupee, which has weakened more than 14 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, hit by an rout in emerging markets and other domestic factors such as a widening current account deficit.
It was not immediately clear how much of a tariff increase is being levied on each specific item, but the Indian government listed several items that could be impacted including wearables like smart watches, Voice over Internet Protocol equipment and phones, and ethernet switches, among other items.
The plan, which becomes effective on Friday, will potentially also hurt Indian telecoms carriers such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Idea, said Neil Shah of tech research firm Counterpoint.
"This will slow down the roll out of high-speed broadband which uses optical fibre and LTE networks," Shah told Reuters, adding however that it could help local telecom equipment makers like Tata Teleservices that manufacture some of this equipment locally.
The move is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's latest tilt toward protectionism, as it promotes its 'Make in India' programme.
India announced higher import tax on electronics products such as mobile phones and television sets in December, and then on 40 more items in the budget in February. These included goods as varied as sunglasses, juices and auto components.
Last month, it raised import tariffs on 19 "non-essential items," including air conditioners, refrigerators, footwear, speakers, luggage and aviation turbine fuel, among other items.
The tariff hike, the second such move by India in a two week span, was announced late on Thursday by New Delhi as it attempts to raise import barriers to curtail the import of goods it deems as "non-essential" items.
The latest set of increased tariffs could ratchet up trade tensions with the United States and China, among other countries and hurt the likes of network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies Co, ZTE Corp, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics.
The gambit is part of a plan to contain a slide in the rupee, which has weakened more than 14 percent against the U.S. dollar this year, hit by an rout in emerging markets and other domestic factors such as a widening current account deficit.
It was not immediately clear how much of a tariff increase is being levied on each specific item, but the Indian government listed several items that could be impacted including wearables like smart watches, Voice over Internet Protocol equipment and phones, and ethernet switches, among other items.
The plan, which becomes effective on Friday, will potentially also hurt Indian telecoms carriers such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Idea, said Neil Shah of tech research firm Counterpoint.
"This will slow down the roll out of high-speed broadband which uses optical fibre and LTE networks," Shah told Reuters, adding however that it could help local telecom equipment makers like Tata Teleservices that manufacture some of this equipment locally.
The move is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's latest tilt toward protectionism, as it promotes its 'Make in India' programme.
India announced higher import tax on electronics products such as mobile phones and television sets in December, and then on 40 more items in the budget in February. These included goods as varied as sunglasses, juices and auto components.
Last month, it raised import tariffs on 19 "non-essential items," including air conditioners, refrigerators, footwear, speakers, luggage and aviation turbine fuel, among other items.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Khabib Vs Mcgregor: What Happened To Mcgregor After UFC's Historical Fight
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Watch People Trying To Pronounce Floccinaucinihilipilification
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|SBI
|263.75
|0.61
|Yes Bank
|246.45
|2.60
|Reliance
|1,126.55
|3.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|290.55
|1.50
|SBI
|263.35
|0.46
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
|Yes Bank
|246.70
|2.79
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Eicher Motors
|23,903.75
|6.92
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,287.20
|5.99
|Bajaj Finance
|2,287.35
|5.79
|M&M
|768.50
|5.25
|HPCL
|218.40
|5.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,283.05
|5.89
|M&M
|768.80
|5.29
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,169.40
|4.87
|Coal India
|278.75
|4.56
|Bajaj Auto
|2,628.60
|4.14
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.30
|-3.11
|HCL Tech
|985.15
|-2.36
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,450.50
|-0.35
|Tech Mahindra
|693.80
|-0.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,918.40
|-3.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...