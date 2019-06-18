Piramal Enterprises Tumbles 7 Percent a Day After Selling Stake in Shriram Transport
The company has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company to third-party investors on the floor of the stock exchange, said Piramal Enterprises.
Image for representation only.
Piramal Enterprises shares tumbled nearly 7% on Tuesday, a day after the Ajay Piramal-controlled company sold its entire stake of about 10% stake in Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd for approximately Rs 2,305 crore. “The company has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company to third-party investors on the floor of the stock exchange,” Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.
“This divestment today is in line with our pre-stated intent and one of the steps of a broader strategy to leverage huge opportunities for strategic growth in our own financial services business,” the statement by Piramal Enterprises said.
After the stake sale on Monday, Piramal Enterprises shares had closed down 3%, while Shriram Transport lost nearly 6%. However, on Tuesday, the Piramal Enterprises stock extended its losses to close at Rs 1,864.95, down 6.9%, on BSE. Meanwhile, shares of Shriram Transport closed higher by 3.6% at Rs 1,055.
An Economic Times report pointed out that the Rs 1,652-crore investment in Shriram Transport generated a compounded return of just 6.5% in six years for Piramal Enterprises compared to 12% by the Sensex or Nifty in the same period. Piramal had invested Rs 1,636 crore for a 10% stake in Shriram Transport in December 2014, and Rs 2,146 crore for 20% stake in unlisted Shriram Capital in April 2014.
R Thyagarajan, founder, Shriram Group, told Business Standard that it was not a panic exit but a strategic one. “Piramal came in as an investor and, as a second step, he participated in the management growth and development, and it was perceived that he would take over the reins of the group. As an investor, anybody will look for exits for several reasons, and one possibility in this case could be Piramal may have found a new investment opportunity,” said Thyagarajan.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.90
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.80
|-6.86
|Reliance
|1,281.00
|-0.10
|IndusInd Bank
|1,409.00
|0.67
|HDFC Bank
|2,417.25
|-0.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.70
|-6.95
|Infosys
|750.65
|1.38
|Reliance
|1,282.55
|0.08
|Godrej Consumer
|671.25
|2.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|168.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|260.35
|1.98
|BPCL
|385.55
|1.96
|Power Grid Corp
|197.80
|1.93
|ICICI Bank
|422.15
|1.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|168.00
|2.47
|Coal India
|260.35
|2.02
|ICICI Bank
|422.20
|1.88
|Power Grid Corp
|197.70
|1.88
|Infosys
|750.65
|1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|609.80
|-6.86
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.90
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,439.00
|-2.17
|Hindalco
|189.95
|-1.89
|Asian Paints
|1,380.05
|-1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|109.30
|-5.94
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,437.05
|-2.20
|Asian Paints
|1,380.40
|-1.53
|Sun Pharma
|378.40
|-1.11
|HDFC
|2,154.30
|-0.79
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s