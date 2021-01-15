Piramal Group Emerges as Preferred Bidder for Debt-ridden DHFL After Voting by Lenders: Report

Piramal Group emerged as the preferred bidder for troubled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) after the voting by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) ended on January 15.

“CoC is understood to have favoured the Piramals,” Moneycontrol quoted a person who is intimately aware of the bidding process.

According to the report, the Piramal Group bagged over 94 per cent votes, way past the required minimum of 66 per cent votes. Meanwhile, the other suitor, US-based Oaktree Capital, secured around 45 per cent votes. Oaktree's total bid for DHFL stood at Rs 38,400 crore against Piramal's Rs 37, 250 crore. What seems to have appealed to the creditors is the fact that Piramal's offer had higher upfront cash payment.

The Piramal Group had on Saturday claimed that its bid provides better offer to over 55,000 retail fixed deposit holders of the debt-ridden mortgage lender than the one made by Oaktree Capital, which claimed that they will give Rs 300 crore extra to FD holders, compared to the Rs 150 crore promised by Piramal so far. Over 55,000 retail customers and institutions hold Rs 5,400 crore of fixed deposits in DHFL.

Earlier the Piramals had asserted that their bid had the highest score on the CoC evaluation matrix and is fully compliant with all regulatory norms.

Highlighting the disadvantages for Oaktree, the Piramal group had said, "The payment structure offered by Oaktree is complex. Since Oaktree is a foreign institution, they face severe legal challenges in owning and selling the insurance business which is already at the maximum permissible foreign ownership limit of 49 per cent."

In November 2019, the Reserve Bank referred Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.

DHFL was the first finance company to be referred to the NCLT by RBI using special powers under Section 227 of the IBC. Prior to that, the company's board was superseded and R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator. He is also the resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

As of July 2019, the company owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders.