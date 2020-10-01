Piyush Goyal Indian Economy 'Recovering' as Exports Up by 5.27% in September

After contracting for six months in a row, the country's exports grew by 5.27 per cent to $ 27.4 billion in September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said this is an indicator of the "rapid recovery" of the Indian economy as it surpasses pre-COVID-19 levels across parameters.

"Make in India, Make for the World: Indian merchandise exports grow 5.27 per cent in September 20 as compared to last year," he said in a tweet.

In September 2019, the exports stood at $ 26.02 billion. Contracting for the sixth straight month, India's exports had slipped 12.66 per cent year-on-year to $ 22.7 billion in August.