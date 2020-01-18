Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Piyush Goyal Indicates Customers to Get Compensation for Delayed Freight Delivery

Speaking at the foundation day of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, Goyal said that it should make a commitment to its customers with a timetable for its freight trains.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Piyush Goyal Indicates Customers to Get Compensation for Delayed Freight Delivery
File photo of Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Just like IRCTC which pays compensation for delays in its Tejas trains, railways' freight customers could soon be compensated for late arrival of their goods, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal indicated Saturday, demanding a commitment of timely delivery.

Speaking at the foundation day of the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited, Goyal said that it should make a commitment to its customers with a timetable for its freight trains.

"Just like the Tejas trains have done in Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad, we should be willing to give a commitment of timely delivery, penalising ourselves if we are delayed and insist on incentives if we do a good job.

"Let's work on an incentive, penalty model even for our customers. I would urge the Railway Board to discuss this even on a more regular basis even with our existing freight traffic. Currently freight is getting a very step motherly treatment," said Goyal.

For the first time in railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has devised a plan whereby it pays a compensation of Rs 100 in case its Tejas train during its run, is delayed by more than an hour and Rs 250 in case of a delay of more than two hours to every passenger.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 3,033.65 3.27
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Vodafone Idea 4.51 -25.21
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 500.00 5.47
Reliance 1,580.65 2.79
Sun Pharma 454.45 1.24
HCL Tech 598.80 0.91
Maruti Suzuki 7,524.55 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,352.55 -2.46
SBI 318.00 -1.62
HDFC 2,453.95 -1.14
ICICI Bank 530.90 -1.14
Larsen 1,304.55 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram