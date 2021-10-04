Planning a Movie Night? Here are Some Films and Shows That Need to Be a Part of Your Watchlist

Who doesn’t love movie nights? Friends, popcorn, pizza and some good films and shows to watch; what could be better than this? But with unlimited options in terms of streaming services and content, and multiple usernames and passwords, something as enjoyable as watching films and shows with friends, could also become tiresome. To make your next movie night simpler and more convenient, Amazon recently launched Prime Video Channels in India.

Already a success globally, Prime Video Channels allows you to buy add-on subscriptions to 8 different OTT services and then watch their content from within the Prime Video app and website itself. You can use a single username, password and also make and keep track of all your transactions from one place itself. Plus, all the amazing features of Prime Video like IMDb’s X-ray integration, continue watching and more are available across all content. And you can enjoy unified search, recommendations and make a single watchlist too, which means no more having to download different apps, searching individually and making different watchlists. So, you can spend more time with your friends watching content rather than searching for it. Here are a few recommended titles available on each of the channel partners, and you can now add them to your unified watchlist for your next movie night:

Lionsgate Play – Lionsgate Play offers thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including films and shows like Normal People, The No.1 Ladies Detective Agency, Mad Men, The Girlfriend Experience, Knives Out, The Blair Witch Project, Ugly and The Aviator.

Eros Now – Eros Now offers thousands of titles in 13 languages, from the brilliant English Vinglish, Nil Battey Sannata and Rockstar to classics like Sonar Kella, Pather Pancheli, Aparajita, Mother India and Indrani.

discovery+ - Want to watch Wildlife, Adventure, Science, Food, Lifestyle content instead? Then discovery+ is perfect for you with shows like Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, Ghost Adventures, Planet Earth, History of the World, Hell’s Kitchen, Ladakh Warriors, Secrets of Sinauli and Food Factory.

MUBI – In case you and your friends want to watch classic and arthouse cinema from around the world, then you can’t miss MUBI. We recommend About Love, Mirch Masala, The Colours Trilogy, Where is the Friend’s Home?, Salaam Bombay!, Charulata, The Sacrifice and The 400 Blows.

Docubay – Features documentaries from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories and titles like My Life Without Air, Chadar The Ice Trail, When The Smoke Clears, Digital Colonialism, The Happiest People on Earth, Under The Radar, Elvis Home Movies, Traveling with the Jinju, are a must watch.

hoichoi – hoichoi offers the best in Bengali entertainment and you must watch Hello!, Damayanti, Byomkesh, RainCoat, Shubho Mahurat, Shob Charitra Kalponik, Nagar Kirtan, Chokher Bali, Kabuliwala.

Shorts TV – Watch the best short films from across the world including, Inseparable, Skin, Some Boys Don’t Leave, Custody, The Eleven O’Clock, The Seven Men of Hannukah, The Karman Line and Call Register.

Manorama Max – From Malayalam movies to originals, you’ll get everything. We recommend Maheshinte Prathikaram, Njan Prakashan, Abu, Son of Adam, Uyare, North 24 Kaatham, Vikram Vedha, Thamaasha and Guppy.

The best thing about Prime Video Channels is that you can watch all of these amazing films and shows alongside popular Amazon Originals like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, The Family Man and The Tomorrow War, without toggling from app to app. So go on, plan a movie night that your friends will talk about for ages!

Existing Prime members can simply log in to Amazon Prime Video on the web or their Android phones, start subscribing to the available channels and then watch across all devices. Non-Prime members will first need to join Amazon Prime and then follow the same steps. In order to make subscriptions more attractive for users, channels partners are also providing introductory discounts!

This is a partnered post.

