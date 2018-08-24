Plastic is the New Black: Reliance Launches R. Elan, a Fashion Line Made of 100% PET Bottles

Is it possible for plastic to be ecologically friendly? When discarded PET bottles are recycled into garments that’s exactly what happens. Reliance Industries as part of its commitment to circular economy has launched R. Elan – Fashion for Earth. The brand was unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.Reliance Industries in association with the United Nations and House of Anita Dongre has developed R. Elan, a fashion line which is made of 100% PET bottles.At the launch of the line the Indian representative of United Nations Yuri Afanasiev, COO of Petrochemicals RIL Vipul Shah, fashion designer Anita Dongre, actor Dia Mirza and many others stressed on the importance of socially responsible fashion and the closed loop economy. They railed against the irresponsible make, use and dispose model in the fashion industry that’s filling landfills, and endorsed the merits of the make, use and recycle model.World over the environmental dangers of the fast fashion model of use and throw with seasonal trends are giving rise to slow fashion – where ecologically friendly clothes are designed for long term wear. Materials used are available resources which cuts down the carbon footprint greatly. This not only makes fashion economically sustainable but also ecologically friendly. If plastic is the new black, then keep your clothes trashy!The aim of the 'Circular Design Challenge' is to make Indian fashion and apparel industry the global leader in adopting sustainable and circular economy concepts in fashion.Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL, in his speech at last annual general meeting had said that the company was “committed to becoming a leader in the emerging circular economy.News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)​