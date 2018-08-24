English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Plastic is the New Black: Reliance Launches R. Elan, a Fashion Line Made of 100% PET Bottles
Reliance Industries in association with the United Nations and House of Anita Dongre has developed R. Elan, a fashion line which is made of 100% PET bottles.
A R-Elan fabric and accessories show in Bengaluru. (Photo: r-elan.com)
Loading...
Is it possible for plastic to be ecologically friendly? When discarded PET bottles are recycled into garments that’s exactly what happens. Reliance Industries as part of its commitment to circular economy has launched R. Elan – Fashion for Earth. The brand was unveiled at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.
Reliance Industries in association with the United Nations and House of Anita Dongre has developed R. Elan, a fashion line which is made of 100% PET bottles.
At the launch of the line the Indian representative of United Nations Yuri Afanasiev, COO of Petrochemicals RIL Vipul Shah, fashion designer Anita Dongre, actor Dia Mirza and many others stressed on the importance of socially responsible fashion and the closed loop economy. They railed against the irresponsible make, use and dispose model in the fashion industry that’s filling landfills, and endorsed the merits of the make, use and recycle model.
World over the environmental dangers of the fast fashion model of use and throw with seasonal trends are giving rise to slow fashion – where ecologically friendly clothes are designed for long term wear. Materials used are available resources which cuts down the carbon footprint greatly. This not only makes fashion economically sustainable but also ecologically friendly. If plastic is the new black, then keep your clothes trashy!
The aim of the 'Circular Design Challenge' is to make Indian fashion and apparel industry the global leader in adopting sustainable and circular economy concepts in fashion.
Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL, in his speech at last annual general meeting had said that the company was “committed to becoming a leader in the emerging circular economy.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
Reliance Industries in association with the United Nations and House of Anita Dongre has developed R. Elan, a fashion line which is made of 100% PET bottles.
At the launch of the line the Indian representative of United Nations Yuri Afanasiev, COO of Petrochemicals RIL Vipul Shah, fashion designer Anita Dongre, actor Dia Mirza and many others stressed on the importance of socially responsible fashion and the closed loop economy. They railed against the irresponsible make, use and dispose model in the fashion industry that’s filling landfills, and endorsed the merits of the make, use and recycle model.
World over the environmental dangers of the fast fashion model of use and throw with seasonal trends are giving rise to slow fashion – where ecologically friendly clothes are designed for long term wear. Materials used are available resources which cuts down the carbon footprint greatly. This not only makes fashion economically sustainable but also ecologically friendly. If plastic is the new black, then keep your clothes trashy!
The aim of the 'Circular Design Challenge' is to make Indian fashion and apparel industry the global leader in adopting sustainable and circular economy concepts in fashion.
Mukesh Ambani, CMD of RIL, in his speech at last annual general meeting had said that the company was “committed to becoming a leader in the emerging circular economy.
(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
The World's Senior Citizens
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 The World's Senior Citizens
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|425.60
|-71.10
|-14.31
|Axis Bank
|640.20
|+8.45
|+1.34
|Reliance
|1,279.05
|+9.60
|+0.76
|Yes Bank
|374.40
|-14.20
|-3.65
|ICICI Bank
|330.00
|-7.20
|-2.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hexaware Tech
|431.90
|-65.80
|-13.22
|Mahindra CIE
|258.15
|+0.20
|+0.08
|Bombay Burmah
|1,924.80
|-35.45
|-1.81
|Indiabulls Real
|145.55
|+0.25
|+0.17
|HDFC AMC
|1,889.00
|+57.45
|+3.14
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|224.00
|+9.20
|+4.28
|ONGC
|174.90
|+3.00
|+1.75
|Grasim
|1,061.00
|+15.45
|+1.48
|Axis Bank
|640.00
|+8.25
|+1.31
|Zee Entertain
|510.10
|+4.50
|+0.89
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|374.70
|-13.90
|-3.58
|Titan Company
|884.30
|-27.60
|-3.03
|Hero Motocorp
|3,213.80
|-70.95
|-2.16
|ICICI Bank
|330.40
|-6.80
|-2.02
|Adani Ports
|376.95
|-7.55
|-1.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|375.10
|-13.20
|-3.40
|ICICI Bank
|330.15
|-6.75
|-2.00
|Hero Motocorp
|3,216.70
|-64.20
|-1.96
|Adani Ports
|376.40
|-7.40
|-1.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1,925.15
|-32.75
|-1.67
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Superr Sale Starts on August 25: Check Discount And Offers on Gadgets
- Struggling To Get a Date? You Might Be Too Intelligent, Says New Study
- In Numbers: How India Have Been Getting it Right Against Left Handers
- Pandya and Kohli Should Have Shared Man of the Match Award at Trent Bridge: Tendulkar
- A Train From Bihar's Darbhanga to Delhi, Decked in Mithila Art, is Set to Run Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...