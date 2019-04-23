Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Plea in Delhi High Court to Provide Refund or Alternative Flights to Jet Airways Passengers

The plea said the sudden suspension of air services of Jet Airways has resulted in a major crisis for the passengers who were not informed about it earlier.

Debdeep Mukherjee | PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Plea in Delhi High Court to Provide Refund or Alternative Flights to Jet Airways Passengers
Representative image.
Delhi: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court Monday seeking direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and DGCA to ensure refund or alternative mode of travel to passengers who had booked tickets with Jet Airways, which has temporarily suspended all its domestic and international flights.

The plea said the sudden suspension of air services of Jet Airways has resulted in a major crisis for the passengers who were not informed about it earlier.

The application filed by activist Bejon Kumar Misra sought direction to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to adopt prompt redressal mechanism for all affected passengers to access full refund of air tickets with reasonable compensation or arrange alternative mode of travel for them to reach their destination as an emergency exercise.
