Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Plea in Supreme Court for Action Against Indiabulls Housing for Misappropriating Rs 98,000 Crore Public Money

The petition alleged that money worth thousands of crores were siphoned off by Sameer Gehlaut, the chairman of the firm, and the directors of Indiabulls for their personal use.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Plea in Supreme Court for Action Against Indiabulls Housing for Misappropriating Rs 98,000 Crore Public Money
Understanding the human need to grow and flourish is essential while building homes for customers, Indiabulls has crafted Golf City at Khalapur on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. (Image: indiabullsrealestate.com)
Loading...
New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking legal action against Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL), its Chairman and directors for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

The petition alleged that money worth thousands of crores were siphoned off by Sameer Gehlaut, the chairman of the firm, and the directors of Indiabulls for their personal use. Abhay Yadav, the petitioner and one of the IHFL shareholders, alleged that Gehlaut, with the help of one Harish Fabiani - an NRI based in Spain, allegedly created multiple "shell companies" to which IHFL loaned huge sums of money under "bogus and non-existent pretexts". These companies further transferred the loan amount to other companies which were either run, directed or operated by Gehlaut, his family members or other directors of Indiabulls, the plea alleged.

"This entire chain of scam would have never been possible without the conniving with the auditors, credit rating agencies and concerned officials of the respective government departments," the plea said. The plea also sought directions to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Centre, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Income Tax Department or the competent authority to restore, protect and conserve the defrauded and misappropriated investors' money. It alleged that Gehlaut was rich, influential, powerful and has extremely strong political connections and he, in conspiracy with the other directors, could leave the country with the money of investors.

"Chairman Sameer Gehlaut in conspiracy with the other Directors has mercilessly and heinously taken the public money of approximate more than Rs 98,000 crore for their exclusive personal use," the plea said. The plea alleged that the "modus-operandi" opted by Gehlaut and the alleged co-conspirators to defraud not only the investors at large but also the public exchequer, was multi-dimensional duly buckled-up with manifold layers of criminal and highly unlawful activities.

"Apparently, the sole purpose of this biggest and huge financial scam was to take the entire public money of the innocent shareholders, PSU Banks and Private Banks etc. to make it for the criminally exclusive and unlawful purposes of Gehlaut and his family members. Shockingly, Gehlaut and his Particeps Criminis (co-conspirators) did not leave almost any financial enactments to violate," it said.

The plea further claimed that Gehlaut and his wife have also been deliberately involved in taking kickbacks from his alleged borrowers and misled the regulating authorities. "Gehlaut and his Particeps Criminis have, while advancing the alleged loans to the dummy and shell companies, made various bogus entries while taking the interest on annual basis instead of a monthly basis and by this way neither TDS could have been deducted on timely manner nor even a single penny of late penalty has been paid to the public exchequer at Income Tax Department which resulted in further injury of more than hundreds of crores rupees," it claimed.

The plea further said that while building the dummy and shell companies, around Rs 1,700 crores from unknown sources were used, which was illegal and forbidden by prevention of money laundering act.

"They have also done the gross criminal violation and willful heinous misconduct against the SEBI laws as well by not following of express provision of SEBI & Companies act's Corporate Governance Policy have also violated the RBI & NHB guidelines and other laws as well," it claimed. The company officials were the directors, promoters and beneficiaries of interconnected Non-Banking finance companies at Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, the plea said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,784.52 +168.62 ( +0.43%)

NIFTY 50

11,922.70 +52.05 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Reliance 1,319.15 0.32
SBI 344.30 0.66
Rel Capital 91.70 -8.25
HDFC 2,194.05 -0.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Vaibhav Global 831.25 8.68
Hawkins Cooker 2,971.95 0.29
Rel Capital 91.20 -8.85
Jubilant Life 478.15 0.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,994.30 3.28
Tech Mahindra 768.20 2.32
TCS 2,231.50 2.28
Infosys 753.50 1.95
Dr Reddys Labs 2,629.25 1.88
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,231.10 2.39
Infosys 753.60 1.93
Bharti Airtel 362.45 1.60
ITC 279.60 1.34
Larsen 1,532.20 1.25
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 389.65 -3.31
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.86
Coal India 259.30 -2.35
GAIL 307.25 -2.10
Tata Motors 166.20 -1.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 135.90 -2.89
Tata Motors 166.15 -1.92
Coal India 260.00 -1.89
ONGC 164.75 -1.67
Kotak Mahindra 1,502.70 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram