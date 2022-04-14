CHANGE LANGUAGE
PLI Scheme for Textile Sector: Govt Approves Proposals of 61 Companis

Sixty Seven companies applied for the benefits under the scheme.

Business Desk

The Union government has approved the financial support for as many as 61 companies under the Rs 10,683-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the textiles and garment sector, textiles secretary UP Singh said on Thursday. Sixty Seven companies applied for the benefits under the scheme.

To boost domestic manufacturing of man-made fibres (MMF), garments, and technical textiles, the central government earlier approved PLI scheme for the textile sector with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683. Under this scheme, the Centre will provide financial support for five years for manufacturing these products in the country.

first published:April 14, 2022, 15:45 IST