PLI Scheme Worth Rs 6,322 Cr Apporoved by Cabinet, Ladalkh Gets a Central University

Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme worth Rs 6,322 crore for specialty steel production. It is expected that an investment of Rs 39,625 crore investment will be made in specialty steel production. Under this scheme, there will also be a cap of Rs 200 crore for each company.

The government announced that the investment worth Rs 6,322 crore will be made over a period of five years. The scheme will serve the purpose of boosting the production of high-grade specialty steel in the country. It will also be used to cover coated or plated steel products as well as high-strength or wear-resistant steel, specialty rails, alloy products, steel wires and even electrical steel.

On a separate note, the Union Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Central University of Ladakh. This comes at a budget of Rs 750 crore. The government aims to address regional imbalances at the higher educational level and promote overall growth and development in the Union Territory.

To aid in the facilitation of these endeavours, the government is also putting into place an integrated multi-purpose corporation in Ladakh. This corporation will serve the function of aiding infrastructure cooperation in Ladakh. It will also act as the primary construction agency in the Union Territory.

Recommended For You

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here