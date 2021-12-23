PM Garib Kalyan Insurance to e-Shram Portal: List of Govt Schemes in 2021

Government Schemes of 2021: The central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a number of welfare schemes ever since it came to power in 2014. However, the pandemic has pushed the government to launch even more schemes, to provide relief too common man reeling under economic and personal burden as Covid-19 set off a death rally in India. The schemes, planned at those who have suffered the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, have been designed to provide relief to citizens across various sections of the society. From the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme to the e-Shram Portal, we have prepared a list of policies launched by the government this year.

Here is a list of government policies launched by the Narendra Modi government in 2021:

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance Scheme: In June this year, the central government extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for health workers who are working relentlessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be valid for one year with effect from April 24, 2021. The scheme was first launched for 90 days in March 2020 for health workers’ families, where they would get Rs 50 lakh compensation in case of personal accidents. The policy is applicable to all health workers, including community health workers and private health workers.

PM Mentoring Yuva Scheme: The scheme, which was launched in August 2021, aims to provide training in skill development to the youth of India. The Pradhan Mantri YUVA Yojana (Yuva Udyamita Vikas Abhiyan) aims at creating an enabling ecosystem for entrepreneurship development through entrepreneurship education and training.

e-Shram Portal: The central government in a bid to help the unorganised sector comprising labourers and daily wagers launched the e-Shram Portal Scheme on August 26 this year. The centre, under this scheme, rolled out a national database for the welfare of workers in the unorganised sector where registered people would receive Unique Identification Number (UAN) Card from the labour ministry. To date, over 12 crore people have registered for the programme, as per data.

Academic Banks of Credit (ABC) Scheme: The programme, launched under the education ministry, aims to facilitate the academic mobility of students with the freedom to study across the higher education institutions in the country with an appropriate “credit transfer" mechanism from one programme to another. The programme, launched in July this year, is in line with the National Education Policy of the government.

Gram Ujala Yojana: The scheme, launched to benefit the rural population, aims at bringing in high quality electricity to villages across India. Under this policy, the government through the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) sells LED bulb to the rural population at just Rs 10 per piece.

PM Umeed Scheme: The PM Udyam Mitra for Excellence in Entrepreneurship Development scheme was launched in April 2021 with an aim to provide skill training to around three lakh youths to become entrepreneurs within 2025 to 2026. The scheme also facilitates loans to youths and connects them in appropriate markets in a bid to provide employment.

Apart from this, the government also launched other important scheme pertaining to health and education in 2021 amid the pandemic. The schemes come at a time when people need it the most. The Centre has also sustained its other programs like the PM Kisan scheme under which it is supposed to release the 10th installment soon to eligible farmers.

