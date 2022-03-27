PM hails GeM for Achieving Record Rs 1 Lkah-crore Orders in FY22: 'It's empowering MSMEs'

With Government eMarketplace (GeM) achieving a record order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in 2021-22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the public procurement portal is especially empowering MSMEs. The portal had witnessed total procurement activities worth Rs 38,580 crore in the previous financial year.

“Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from previous years," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He added that the GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), with 57 per cent of order value coming from them.

As part of ‘Aatmanirbhar Narishakti’, Modi also mentioned the launch of ‘Womaniya’ for women entrepreneurs and women-led self-help groups, training of women entrepreneurs by various national and state women organisations, and direct selling of handicrafts, handloom, accessories, etc., directly to government departments and ministries.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Today, GeM has clocked order value of Rs 1 lakh crore in a single year in FY 2021-22. Congratulations to all stakeholders, especially the sellers in the MSME sector, women entrepreneurs, start-ups, weavers and artisans in continuing to contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat."

A total procurement of Rs 22,991 crore was done on the Government eMarketplace portal in the financial year 2019-20, compared with Rs 17,462 crore in 2018-19, Rs 6,188 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 422 crore in 2016-17.

The portal was launched in August 2016 for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

According to official data, the number of sellers on the portal jumped 187 per cent to 40,02,014 in 2021-22, compared with 13,96,468 in the previous financial year.

A total of 3,47,254 sellers were there on the portal in the financial year 2019-20, compared with 2,07,815 in 2018-19, 86,835 in 2017-18 and 4,299 in 2016-17.

The number of buyers on the portal also rose 14 per cent to 59,130 in the financial year 2021-22, against 52,069 in 2020-21.

The total number of buyers had stood at 45,206 in the financial year 2019-20, against 35,197 in 2018-19, 21,254 in 2017-18, and 2,288 in 2016-17.

Public procurement forms an important part of government activity. Government e-Marketplace is a government step to transform the way in which procurement of goods and services is done by the government ministries and departments, public sector undertakings and other apex autonomous bodies of the central government.

