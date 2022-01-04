PM Kisan 10th Installment Released: Haven't Got PM Kisan Money? What You Should Do

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi: The central government has on the first day of the new year, 2022, put a smile on the face of crores of farmers. The government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has credited over Rs 20,900 crore to more than 10.09 crore farmers across India as 10th installment of financial aid under the PM-KISAN scheme. The amount was released to the beneficiaries through a video conference on the day hosted by PM Modi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme, all eligible and registered farmer families get benefits of Rs 6,000 each annually, done in three installments over the year. In each installment, the beneficiary families get Rs 2,000 each.

Addressing the virtual event for release of the amount, Modi said that the scheme is a big support for farmers and the Centre has transferred all installments on time directly into bank accounts of beneficiaries, without any involvement of middlemen.

Nobody would have thought that India could achieve such a feat, he said.

“If we include today’s transfer, more than Rs 1.8 lakh crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of the farmers under the PM-KISAN," he said, adding that the scheme has helped farmers in buying good quality seeds and fertilisers.

I Have Not received PM Kisan Benefits. What Should I do Now?

While the number of farmers that have received the PM Kisan 10th installment is in crores, some of the beneficiaries might have been missed like that in the 9th installment. If you are one among them, you can register a complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. The complaints are to be lodged during weekdays, that is between Monday and Friday. You can also log on to pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your issue. Alternatively, you can also track the status of your payment by calling the helpline number 011-24300606. The Farmer’s Welfare Section will also be at your help if you have any queries.

What Else Was the January 1 Event About?

During the virtual event on Saturday, January 1, the Prime Minister also released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to about 351 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers.

He said small farmers are feeling the power of collective strength with setting up of FPOs as he listed out five benefits of FPOs for small farmers — increased bargaining power, scale, innovation, risk management and adaptability to the market conditions.

Through FPOs, farmers are now able to buy inputs wholesale and sell their agri produce at retail.

The government is promoting FPOs at every level and they are getting help of up to Rs 15 lakh. As a result, organic FPOs, oilseed FPOs, bamboo clusters and Honey FPOs are coming up.

“Today, our farmers are benefitting from the schemes like One District One Products’ and markets, both nation and global, are opening for them," Modi said.

The virtual event was attended by as many as nine chief ministers, several ministers from different states, and representatives of agricultural institutions.

On the occasion, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said around Rs 20,900 crore is being transferred to about 10.09 crore beneficiaries.

How Much has the Government Spent on PM Kisan?

With the released latest tranche, the total amount provided under the scheme has touched about Rs 1.8 lakh crore. PM-KISAN scheme was announced in February 2019 Budget. The first instalment was for the period December 2018 to March 2019.

