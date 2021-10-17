PM Kisan 10th instalment: Farmers May Get Rs 2,000 on this Date. How to Register, Check Status

The government has decided the date for releasing the 10th instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 10th instalment of PM Kisan scheme likely to come in the middle of December. Farmers who have not received previous installment are likely to receive it along with the current installment, which will in total amount to Rs 4,000. Farmers who had earlier registered themselves on the official website are eligible for the instalment.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana scheme was implemented on December 1, 2018. Under this flagship scheme by the government, through direct benefit transfer, farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in quarterly installment of Rs 2000. Media reports also suggest that the government is planning to increase the amount by two times, which will fetch farmers an amount of Rs 12,000 per annum in three quarterly instalments.

Last date to apply for registration was September 30 and those whose applications were accepted before this date will be receiving the benefit. Small and marginal farmers from urban and rural areas are eligible for this scheme. Families of farmers who have cultivable landholding can also benefit from this scheme.

Till now, 11.37 crore farmers in India have received around Rs 1.58 lakh crore under thePM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Once PM-KISAN beneficiary link is out and one can check the details of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status online. If you have already registered for the instalment, you can check the status by visiting the website.

How to Check PM-KISAN Scheme Beneficiary Status

1) Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana Website (pmkisan.gov.in).

2) Once you reach the home page of the website, you need to click on the option that reads ‘Farmers Corner’.

3) In this section, you will need to click on the option that reads, ‘Beneficiaries Status’ tab on the right-hand side of the home page.

4) Once you click on it, you will be taken to a new page where you need to choose either Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number from the given options and Enter the information for the same in the box below.

5) After entering the information, click on ‘Get Data’ and the information will be made available to you.

Now you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the last instalment come in your account and which bank account was it credited to. You will also get information related to the 9th and 8th instalments here. If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that your amount is being processed.

For those who want to avail the benefits of this scheme, they can register themselves on the official website. The documents required for the registration are as follows:

Aadhaar Card

Papers of agricultural land

Documents related to farm information

Address Proof

Passport size photograph

To register for the scheme, follow the below steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: Look out for the New Farmer Registration option on the webpage

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and select your state

Step 4: Carefully look at the Captcha code and enter it in the text box provide below the code

Step 5: Fill all the required details.Provide all the information regarding the farm and bank account and submit your form.

