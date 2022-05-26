PM KISAN 11th Installment Likely Soon: Know Who Will Get Rs 2,000 in Accounts, Who Won't

PM Kisan Scheme 11th Installment: Farmers are likely to get a good news by the end of the month as the Central government is likely to release the 11th installment of PM Kisan by May 31, that is next week. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan Scheme is a special drive launched by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the PM Kisan scheme, eligible landholding farmers families get Rs 2,000 every four months, which is Rs 6,000 annually. The money is provided each year in three installments, in April-July, August-November and December-March. The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018 to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support.

According to the PM Kisan website, this is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. However, there are certain rules regarding the PM Kisan schemes, and every farmer is not eligible to apply for it. It is available only for small landholding farmers. Here are details about the eligibility criteria of PM Kisan scheme.

Which Farmers Can Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

Any government scheme has a certain eligibility criteria, based on which benefits are released. For the PM Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Who Cannot Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

As per the PM Kisan Website, these are the categories who cannot avail PM Kisan benefits:

a) All institutional Land holders

b) Farmer families in which one or more of its members belong to following

categories:-

i. Former and present holders of constitutional posts

ii. Former and present ltlinisters/ State Ministers and former/present members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State Legislative councils, former and present tt/ayors of Municipal corporations, former and present Chairpersons of District Panchayats.

iii. All serving or retired officers and employees of central and state government ministries or offices

iv. All individuals receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more

v. All persons who paid lncome Tax in last assessment year

vi. Working professionals like doctors, professors, engineers etc.

PM Kisan eKYC

While eligible farmers are eagerly waiting for their four-monthly allotment, the government has notified that beneficiaries have to mandatorily submit their eKYC to receive PM Kisan benefits. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022,” a note on the PM KISAN website says. Previously, this deadline was fixed on May 22 this year. The government has also made it clear that the process in compulsory. So, it is advisable that eligible farmers complete their PM KISAN eKYC as soon as possible to get their next installment in a hassle free way.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.