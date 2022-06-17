PM Kisan 11th Installment Not Received? Know Why, What to do Next to Get Benefits

PM Kisan 11th Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late May had released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan, to over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. PM Narendra Modi released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers on the day. After the release of the PM Kisan 11th installment, farmers will get a sum of Rs 2,000 each from the government as part of the annual scheme. The PM Kisan 11th installment was released by the prime minister, on the occasion of the completion of the eighth year of the Modi government, at a mega rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla.

Following the release of the PM Kisan 11th installment, the government also extended the deadline to update eKYC for eligible farmers. “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022,” says a flash on the PM Kisan website.

However, even if the eKYC deadline has been extended, some farmers may not have received the 11th installment of PM Kisan. There could be several reasons for that.

Haven’t Got PM Kisan 11th Installment? Know Why

There can be a number of reasons as to why you may have not received the 11th installment of PM Kisan scheme. One of the key reasons is document mismatch, for example your name entered in PM Kisan form does not match with your Aadhaar name. Your address should always be updated in your Aadhaar to receive PM Kisan benefits. Wrong Aadhaar details can also result in you not receiving the benefits.

Apart from all these, another reason why you may not have got your PM Kisan 11th installment is that you are applying for the scheme even when you do not have the eligibility. People who do not qualify for the PM Kisan scheme will come under the lens of the government and fraudulent beneficiaries will not get any benefits.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

To check your PM Kisan beneficiary credit status, you need to visit the official website of PM Kisan at www.pmkisan.gov.in and head to the farmers corner. From there, you need to put your details and click on the Get Data option. Check details here.

If you have already done the eKYC process, your name is in the beneficiary list, and your documents are verified, but still have not received the money you can register a complaint at the PM Kisan Helpdesk. The complaints are to be lodged during weekdays, that is between Monday and Friday. You can also log on to pmkisan-ict@gov.in to register your issue. Alternatively, you can also track the status of your payment by calling the helpline number 011-24300606. The Farmer’s Welfare Section will also be at your help if you have any queries.

