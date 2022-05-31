PM Kisan 11th Installment: PM Modi Transfers Rs 21,000 Cr to 10 Cr Farmers; Check Status on pmkisan.gov.in

PM Kisan 11th Installment: On the occasion of the completion of the eighth year of the Narendra Modi government, the prime minister on Tuesday, May 31, released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. PM Narendra Modi released over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers on the day at a mega rally in Shimla on the day, whereby each farmer family will get a grant of Rs 2,000 under the PM Kisan scheme. The government has till date spent over Rs 2 crore under the PM Kisan scheme.

While the four-monthly grant under the PM Kisan scheme has been released, beneficiary farmers will be eager to know if they have received the same. For this, the government releases the beneficiary list each time an installment is due.

Here is How to Check Your Name on PM Kisan Beneficiary Status Online

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: From here, click on the option called Beneficiary Status from where you will be redirected to a page called ‘Beneficiaries list under PMKisan’

Step 4: From the drop down list, you need to select state, district, sub-district, block and village

Step 5: Once you have entered all required information, click on the Get Report Option. You will be able to see the beneficiary list.

However, if your name is not on this beneficiary list despite filling in all documents and being eligible, you can raise a complaint with the government directly.

How to Check the Credit Details of PM Kisan Scheme

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary credit status.

The PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government. Under the PM Kisan scheme, all small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, landholding farmers get an allowance of Rs 6,000 per year, which is distributed thrice over the year in a gap of four months.

