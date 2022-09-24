PM KISAN 12th Installment Likely by This Month: Know How to Check Beneficiary Status Online

PM KISAN 12th Installment: The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to credit another installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi to crores of farmers across the country within the end of this month. This means that eligible farmers who are waiting eagerly to receive their four-monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 from the government will get the good news soon. The government has already released the 11th installment under the PM-KISAN scheme, which has benefitted lakhs of farmers.

Farmer families who benefit from the PM Kisan scheme must note that beneficiary list would be put on view at the Panchayats for them to see. This is to ensure better transparency of information. The farmers, who are eligible for the PM Kisan scheme allocation, will be able to check their beneficiary status online. Apart from this, the states and Union Territories who are part of the scheme, also send SMS alerts to eligible farmers, notifying their beneficiary status.

Here is How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status Online

Step 1: Go to the website pmkisan.gov.in

Step 2: From the homepage, you will be able to see a separate section called the Farmers Corner

Step 3: In the Farmers Corner section, there is a tab called ‘Beneficiary Status’. Click on that

Step 4: Alternatively, you can also directly go to the link https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

Step 5: After you land on the required page, enter any one of the details — Aadhaar number, PM Kisan account number or your registered mobile number

Step 6: After filling in the details, click on the Get Data option. You will then be able to see the beneficiary status.

However, if your name is not on this beneficiary list despite filling in all documents and being eligible, you can raise a complaint with the government directly.

PM Kisan Scheme: Details

The PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans started by the Narendra Modi government. The Centre has so far spent over Rs 1.80 lakh crore for the PM KISAN scheme in financial year 2022 to help out farmer families, according to reports.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, all small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018, under the Narendra Modi government, to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support. The scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February next year. The scheme is a totally government-backed one and acts as a pension scheme for farmers in need.

