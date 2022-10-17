PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: Modi Releases Rs 16,000 Crore For Eligible Farmers

As crores of farmers in India were waiting for the 12th instalment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), here’s the good news for them as the government on Monday released the amount ahead of Diwali and ongoing rabi sowing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a financial benefit worth Rs 16,000 crore to over 11 crore eligible farmers under the scheme.

With this, the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.16 lakh crore. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The scheme was launched in February 2019 but is being implemented with effect from December 2018.

The Prime Minister released the 12th instalment at a two-day event “PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022” being held at the Pusa campus in the national capital. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present at the programme.

More than 13,500 farmers from across the country and around 1,500 Agri-startups are participating in the event. Researchers, policymakers and other stakeholders too are attending the event.

PM-KISAN is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. The state government and UT administration identify the farmer families that are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines.

Who Can Apply for PM Kisan Scheme?

Any government scheme has certain eligibility criteria, based on which, benefits are released. For the PM Kisan scheme, small and marginal farmers who are Indian nationals are eligible. Apart from this, all landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

How To Check Beneficiary Status?

1) Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

2) Click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage

3) Now, click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

The beneficiary status can also be checked by visiting the link — https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx to check status:

1) On the homepage, fill in your Aadhaar number, PM Kisan Account number or your registered mobile number, either of the three

2) After filling the details, select ‘Get Data’ option

3) Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

