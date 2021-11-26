PM KISAN account-Aadhaar Linking Must to Get 10th Installment: Step-by-Step Guide to Link

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or the PM Kisan scheme is one of the many government-backed pension plans that require one’s Aadhaar card to be linked to the account in order to receive the money. The PM Kisan Scheme was started in December 2018, under the Narendra Modi government, to provide pension to such farmer families who need financial support. The scheme was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February next year. The scheme is a totally government-backed one and is applicable to families of all farmers with landholdings. It is not just restricted to small and marginal farmers, though it was initially meant to be so.

A note on the PM Kisan website describes the scheme as, “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PIV-KISAN) is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs. Under the Scheme, the entire financial liability towards transfer of benefit to targeted beneficiaries will be borne by Government of India."

Every farmer family, who comes under the ambit of PM Kisan, is eligible to get Rs 6,000 per year from the government, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. This is done over a period of three quarterly installments throughout the year. All landholding farmer families, which have cultivable landholding in their names, are eligible to get benefit under the PM Kisan scheme. However, institutional landholders and those who pay income taxes are not eligible under the plan.

To get the benefits of the PM Kisan scheme, farmers have to link their PM Kisan account to their Aadhaar cards. This is one of the most important things to do in order to receive the money each year. If wrong Aadhaar details are provided, the farmer family would not get the benefit of the scheme.

Aadhaar or the Unique Identification Number (UID) is a 12 digit identification number issued to an Indian national by the government. The Aadhaar, issued by the UIDAI for Indians, has become significant for performing several governmental and non-governmental work, most of which are important.

“Aadhaar is a strategic policy tool for social and financial inclusion, public sector delivery reforms, managing fiscal budgets, increase convenience and promote hassle-free people-centric governance. Aadhaar can be used as a permanent Financial Address and facilitates financial inclusion of the underprivileged and weaker sections of the society and is therefore a tool of distributive justice and equality," says the UIDAI website. An Aadhar uses biometric information like ten fingerprints and facial photograph to issue a random unique number of identification for the citizen who wants to enroll. It also uses demographic data.

Given the importance of Aadhaar, it is essential for a farmer to link it with his or her PM Kisan account, which comes under the ambit of the Agriculture Department, Cooperation and Farmer Welfare Department. Only then, will the farmer family be able to receive Rs 6,000 annually as the benefit of the scheme.

How to link your Aadhaar with PM Kisan account

- Go to the bank branch linked with your Aadhaar card

- Put your signature on a photo copy of the Aadhaar card in presence of a bank officer. Do not sign on your original Aadhaar card and you may choose not to carry it as well

- The online seeding will be done by your bank after your Aadhaar is verified by them

- Your 12-digit Aadhaar number will be filled in your account after this

- Post-verification, you will receive an SMS confirming the same

