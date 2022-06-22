PM Kisan eKYC Deadline Extended: Want Rs 6000 in a Year? How to Do eKYC Online, Offline

PM Kisan eKYC Process: Crores of farmers have received the benefits of the PM Kisan 11th installment in May this year. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan, flagged by the central government has transferred Rs 2,000 each as the 11th installment of the scheme to over 10 crore beneficiary farmers in a bid to provide financial assistance to them. The Narendra Modi government, under this scheme, transfers Rs 6,000 annually in three tranches to small and marginal farmers. The Centre has by far provided over Rs 2 lakh crore financial support to farmers under the PM Kisan Scheme.

The PM Kisan money is released thrice per year. To receive the next installment and all the other installments of PM Kisan, however, beneficiary farmers have to complete their PM Kisan eKYC process.

PM Kisan eKYC Last Date

The government has further extended the last date to complete eKYC for beneficiary farmers of PM Kisan, as the previous deadline of May 31 got over. As per the website of PM Kisan, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022.”

How to Complete PM-Kisan eKYC Process on pmkisan.gov.in

Here is a step b step guide to complete PM Kisan eKYC process

Step 1: First, visit PM Kisan’s official webpage at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: Now, click on the eKYC option available on right side of the homepage

Step 3: After you have landed on the eKYC page, enter your Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and click on search

Step 4: Following this, enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Step 5: After all the necessary information is given, click on the option saying ‘Get OTP’. You will receive a one time password on the mobile number you had previously entered. Now, enter this OTP in the specified box

Your eKYC process will be completed after this. It must be noted in this regard that if you do not complete the eKYC process by July 31, you will not be eligible to receive the next installment of PM Kisan.

How to do PM Kisan eKYC Offline

PM Kisan eKYC can also be done offline using biometric authentication. This can be done when the farmer visits the nearest Common Service Center (CSC) and show their other and provide other biometric details. This is necessary to get the 11th installment of the PM KISAN scheme. An amount of Rs 2,000 will be deposited in the eligible farmers’ accounts after eKYC is done offline. If the beneficiary farmer gives out incorrect details, he or she will be liable for the transferred benefit and will also have to pay penalties for the same.

A note on the PM Kisan website describes the scheme as, “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMISAN) is a new Central Sector Scheme to provide income support to all landholding farmers’ families in the country to supplement their financial needs for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.”

