PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana: Know the Amount Small Farmers are Entitled to Under Scheme.

Farmers are the backbone of the Indian economy, with agriculture employing almost two-thirds of people in the country. Taking cognizance of the above facts, the Indian Government has launched two schemes, PM Kisan Saman Nidhi Yojana and PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, to provide monetary benefits to farmers in the country.

Under PM Kisan Saman Nidhi, the government supplements the financial needs of the small and marginal farmers in the country. This scheme protects the community from falling into the clutches of moneylenders. The monetary benefits are given to the farmer’s aid to procure various inputs to ensure crop health and appropriate yields.

Under the scheme, a direct payment of Rs 6000 per year will be transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary. The amount is transferred in three installments of Rs 2000 each every four months.

Beneficiary has to fill out the form present on the website of PM Kisan Yojana. https://pmkisan.gov.in/RegistrationFormNew.aspx

While filling out the form, it will ask the beneficiary to apply for the PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana. This makes the process easy and effective. This government scheme is meant for the old-age protection and social security of small and marginalised farmers.

Farmers, who possess land up to 2 hectares, fall in the age bracket of 18 to 40 years, and whose names appear in the land records of States and UTs as of August 1, 2019, are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme.

PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana assures a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month after the age of 60 years. In case the farmer dies, the spouse is entitled to receive 50% of the pension as a family pension. The beneficiary has to make a monthly contribution ranging between Rs 55 to Rs 200 per month till the age of 60. Once the applicant attains the age of 60, he/she can claim the amount.

