PM-KISAN Beneficiary List, Status Out. How to Check 9th Instalment Details, Credit

To help farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the next instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Over 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families were eligible to get the benefits under PM-KISAN scheme. Introduced during the Union Budget 2019, PM-KISAN scheme provides financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmer families every year. The money is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

While releasing Rs 19,500 crore support to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modid said, “It is time to give direction to India’s agriculture to face new challenges and take advantage of new opportunities. He called for changes in the Indian agriculture according to the demands of changing times." PM Modi also praised the farmers for record production during the pandemic while outlining Centre’s various measures to reduce the hardships of the agri-sectore during Covid-19.

Fully backed by the central government, PM-KISAN scheme aims to help small and medium category farmers. “As many as 68.76 crore transactions have been done under PM-KISAN scheme till the end of June this year," agri minister Narendra Singh Tomar said earlier.

PM-KISAN beneficiary link is out and one can check the details of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status online.

How to Check PM-KISAN scheme Beneficiary Status

1) Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana Website (pmkisan.gov.in).

2) Once you reach the home page of the website, you need to click on the option that reads ‘Farmers Corner’.

3) In this section, you will need to click on the option that reads, ‘Beneficiaries Status’ tab on the right-hand side of the home page.

4) Once you click on it, you will be taken to a new page where you need to choose either Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number from the given options and Enter the information for the same in the box below.

5) After entering the information, click on ‘Get Data’ and the information will be made available to you.

Now you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the last instalment come in your account and which bank account was it credited to. You will also get information related to the 9th and 8th instalments here. If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that your amount is being processed.

How to Check the PM-KISAN scheme Beneficiary List

1) Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana Website (pmkisan.gov.in)

2) Once you reach the home page of the website, click on the option ‘Farmers Corner’.

3) Once you have been redirected, you need to set the search parameters by selecting your regional and geographical details. Select the state, district, sub-district, block and village that is relevant to you. With this data you can check your application status, the list will also carry the farmer’s name and the amount transferred to the bank account.

4) After you have completed filling out the necessary details, click on the ‘Get Report’ option. You will be taken to the complete list of beneficiaries. Then all you need to do is check your name against this list.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here