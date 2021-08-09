PM-KISAN:PM Modi Releases Rs 19,500 Cr 9th Instalment. Check Balance via pmkisan.gov.in

The central government transferred the 9th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme to the accounts of over 12 crore farmers on August 9. The funds were transferred at around 12:50 IST on Monday. The PM-KISAN scheme or Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a government scheme that has 100 per cent funding from the government of India. The funds are meant to help small and medium category farmers by funding them in three instalments every year. The first instalment is generally between December 1 and March 31. The second instalment is between April 1 and July 31. The third instalment comes in between August 1 and November 30. Under the scheme, there are around 12.11 crore farmers across India who are registered. Around 9.75 crore farmers are the beneficiaries of the PM-KISAN scheme.

With the 9th instalment, the government released around Rs 19,500 crore in funds, which amount to roughly Rs 6,000 per farmer on an annual basis. There are certain limitations to the scheme’s criteria that limit which farmers can and cannot receive the funds. Having said that, here is how you can check if you have received the funds from the PM-KISAN scheme.

A Step-by-Step Guide: How to Check PM-KISAN scheme Instalments

1) Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana Website (pmkisan.gov.in).

2) Once you reach the home page of the website, you need to click on the option that reads ‘Farmers Corner’.

3) In this section, you will need to click on the option that reads, ‘Beneficiaries Status’ tab on the right-hand side of the home page. Once you click on it, you will be taken to a new page where you need to choose either Aadhaar number, Account number, or Mobile number from the given options and enter the information for the same in the box below.

4) After entering the information, simply click on ‘Get Data’ and the information will be made available to you.

How to Check the PM-KISAN scheme Beneficiary List

1) Visit the official PM Kisan Yojana Website (pmkisan.gov.in)

2) Once you reach the home page of the website, click on the option ‘Farmers Corner’.

3) Once you have been redirected, you need to set the search parameters by selecting your regional and geographical details. Select the state, district, sub-district, block and village that is relevant to you. With this data you can check your application status, the list will also carry the farmer’s name and the amount transferred to the bank account.

4) After you have completed filling out the necessary details, click on the ‘Get Report’ option. You will be taken to the complete list of beneficiaries. Then all you need to do is check your name against this list.

As mentioned before, there are restrictions on who can qualify for the PM-KISAN scheme. There are still many farmers across the country who are ineligible to collect the money. Only farmers with farms in their name are eligible. Another restriction is that doctors, CAs, lawyers, sitting or former MPs, MLAs, minister farmers will not receive the aid. Even if you are a farmer and given that you own the land, you still may not qualify if you receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or above.

“Under the PM-KISAN Scheme benefits are transferred in three, four-monthly periods. In every four months period, Rs 2,000 is transferred to eligible farmers families. Therefore, benefits of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually," said the agriculture minister Narendra Singh.

He was also quoted as saying, “As many as 68.76 crore transactions have been done under PM-KISAN scheme till the end of June this year."

