PM-KISAN: 9th Instalment to Be Transferred Next Week. How to Check on pmkisan.gov.in

The next instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme will be transferred on August 9, the central government announced on Tuesday. To help the farmers and agriculture industry, the central government announced PM Kisan Scheme during Union Budget 2019. Under this scheme, the Centre provides financial benefit of Rs 6,000 to eligible farmer families every year. The benefit is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. “Under the PM-KISAN Scheme benefits are transferred in three, four-monthly periods. In every four months period, Rs 2,000 is transferred to eligible farmers families. Therefore, benefits of Rs 6,000 is transferred annually,” said agriculture minister Narendra Singh in the Lok Sabha last week.

“As many as 68.76 crore transactions have been done under PM-KISAN scheme till the end of June this year,” agri minister said. “The number of total transaction made under PM-KISAN Scheme till 30th June, 2021 is 68,76,32,104 of which the total number of failed transaction is less than 1 per cent,” he further mentioned.

Under PM-KISAN, the first instalment is credited into farmers’ accounts for the period from April 1 to July 31, the second one covers the period from August 1 to November 30, and the third from December 1 to March 31. The farmer families who have combined land holdings of up to two acres are eligible for the scheme. This central government-backed financial support scheme acts as a cushion during financial hardships in a farmer’s family.

How to Check the Credit Details of PM-Kisan Scheme

1) You have to visit the official website of PM-Kisan Scheme at https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2) Click on ‘Farmers Corner’ on the right side

3) Click on the option of ‘Beneficiary Status’ here, a new page will open

4) On the new page, select any one option either Aadhaar number, Bank account number or Mobile number. You can check your payment status with any of these options.

5) Enter the information of the option you have selected. After that, click on ‘Get Data’.

6) Now you will get all the transaction information. That is, when did the last instalment come in your account and which bank account was it credited to. You will also get information related to the 9th and 8th instalments here.

If you see ‘FTO is generated and Payment confirmation is pending’ then it means that your amount is being processed.

The structure of the PM-KISAN scheme inherently comprises mechanism for exclusion of errors on the basis of continuous verification and validation of data of beneficiaries by various authorities like Aadhaar, Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and income tax database, Tomar earlier said in the Lok Sabha. “However, during the process of verification, it was found that the benefit of the scheme was transferred to some ineligible beneficiaries, including some income tax payee farmers,” he added.

