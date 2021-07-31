PM Kisan Scheme: Know When 9th Instalment To Be Released

An amount of Rs 2,000 will be credited into the accounts of eligible farmers in the next instalment under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. According to media reports, the amount of the ninth instalment will be credited to farmers’ accounts from August 1. Under this scheme, the Central government provides financial assistance of Rs 6000 in one year to the eligible farmers of the country. The financial assistance is being given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each every year.

Under this scheme, the first instalment is credited to farmers’ accounts for the period from April 1 to July 31, the second one covers the period from August 1 to November 30, and the third from December 1 to March 31. The financial assistance is provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership up to 2 hectares.

According to the new rules of the scheme, only those farmers will get the benefit of the scheme who have documents of lands in their own names. Those who have shares in their ancestral land but do not have documents of individual landholdings will no longer be able to get the benefit of this scheme.

To bring more transparency in the scheme, the government has made it mandatory that farmers, who have made new registration under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, will now have to mention the plot number of their land in the application form. The old beneficiaries of the scheme will remain unaffected from this new rule. They will continue to receive the three instalments of Rs 2,000 each under the scheme as they used to get earlier.

You can register for this scheme just by sitting at home through an online process. Apart from this, you can apply for this scheme by reaching out to the Panchayat Secretary or Patwari or the local Common Service Center (CSC).

The PM Kisan Samaan Nidhi scheme became operational on December 1, 2018. It has 100 per cent funding from the Central government.

