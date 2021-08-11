PM Modi at CII Session: 'New India Ready to Move Forward with New World'

Praising Indian industry’s continuous effort to become better, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, “New India ready to move forward with new world." He was addressing a special session organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“This is a huge opportunity, for new resolutions, for new goals of the Indian industry. Huge responsibility for the success of the self-reliant India campaign lies on Indian industries," he further mentioned.

‘India which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, today it is welcoming all kinds of investment,’ he added.

“There was a time when we used to think that whatever is foreign is better. What was the result of this psychology, industry veterans like you understand very well. Even our own brands, which we had built after years of hard work, were promoted under foreign names only," PM Modi mentioned.

“As we move towards India@75 , India’s achievements as a dynamic, vibrant nation on an accelerated path to progress make us proud. Over the last few years, India has assumed an enviable global leadership position across multiple areas," TV Narendran, President, Confederation of Indian Industry at the Special Plenary Session with the Prime Minister.

The theme of the meeting is India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The session, which is being held over a span of two days, will also be addressed by Heng Swee Keat, the deputy Prime Minister of Singapore.

A host of ministers senior officials, academics, and prominent representatives of India will participate in CII Annual Meeting 2021, according to a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official website earlier this week.

Founded in 1895, the CII is a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group that “engages in academic, business, political and other leaders of the society to shape regional, global, and industry agendas".

