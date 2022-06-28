PM Modi, Others Mourn Pallonji Mistry's Death, Remember His 'Monumental' Contributions

Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence in Mumbai, company officials said on Tuesday. Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93. He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said. Following Pallonji Mistry’s death, several politicians and other eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed their grief over the incident.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote PM Modi on his Twitter handle.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He made monumental contributions to the world of commerce and industry. My condolences to his family, friends and countless well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2022

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also extended his condolences over Pallonji Mistry’s death. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He contributed immensely to the Indian economy. My sincere condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He contributed immensely to the Indian economy. My sincere condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xQFB8JeFEV — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 28, 2022

Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur said Mistry was a a pioneer of his industry. “Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends,” he said.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group Chairman Sh Pallonji Mistry Ji was a pioneer of his industry and passionate about the projects he undertook spanning decades. Saddened to hear about his passing away. I express my condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/uuvVayPpJ7 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 28, 2022

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also grieved his demise. “Saddened by the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry Ji. A distinguished business leader, his contributions in the field of commerce & industry and his philanthropic work shall always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote on Twitter.

Hemant Kanoria, founder of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd, said Pallonji Mistry will be remembered for his valuable contributions in the field of trade and industry. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Pallonji Mistry. He will always be remembered for his valuable contributions in the field of trade & industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” he wrote in a tweet.

Pallonji Mistry, the reclusive business tycoon was credited for the success of the more than 150-year-old Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which has grown to be one of the largest business groups in the country.

