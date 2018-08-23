GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra Among Most-viewed Profiles on Linkedin

Other prominent names in its fifth edition of 'India's power profiles 2018' include Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Paytm's Vijay Shekar Sharma, and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, among others.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2018, 10:50 PM IST
PM Modi, Priyanka Chopra Among Most-viewed Profiles on Linkedin
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Professional networking platform Linkedin on Thursday named Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra among the top most-viewed professional influencers in the country on its platform.

Other prominent names in its fifth edition of 'India's power profiles 2018' include Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Paytm's Vijay Shekar Sharma, and Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain, among others.

The portal said the list is not a ranking but based on the frequency of the selected people's profiles being viewed by others and the names are part of a list of 73 most-viewed profiles in the influencers' category on its India platform across eight segments, and are not in any particular order.

The across eight categories include politics, technology, CEOs, finance, Linkedin influencers, the Internet, HR, marketing & advertising, and a newly introduced 'social impact' category.

The portal used member data to pull profile views from 2017 to 2018 to arrive at the list of top 73 professionals, which are industry experts with a strong voice and have grown to become influential professional brands and opinion leaders.

This year, the CEOs, Internet and technology categories featured new names including Flipkart CEO and co-founder Binny Bansal, H&M India country manager Janne Einola, Myntra and Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan and Nearbuy.com co-founder and CEO Ankur Warikoo (Internet).

Women leaders include Nasscom president Debjani Ghosh (technology), Godrej Consumer Products chairperson Nisaba Godrej, and Little Black Book CEO and founder Suchita Salwan (Internet) who are also some of the new entrants to this year's edition.

