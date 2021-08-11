PM Modi to Address CII Annual Meeting 2021 at 4:30 pm Today. Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Meeting 2021 on August 11. The address is scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm via video conferencing. The meeting will take place over a span of two days - August 11 (Wednesday) and August 12 (Thursday). The theme for the upcoming CII Annual Meeting is ‘India@75: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. This conference is set up, a few days before the 75th Independence Day, to be celebrated on August 15.

The CII Annual Meeting 2021 will include an address by Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Singapore, as Special International Guest Speaker. As per a release posted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official website, the scheduled session will also have the participation of many ministers, senior officials, academics, and prominent representatives of India.

Ahead of the meeting, on Wednesday morning, PM Modi shared a post on his official Twitter handle. He wrote in a tweet, “Will be speaking at the CII Annual Session 2021 this evening. The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled.”

Will be speaking at the #CIIAnnualSession2021 this evening. The Government of India will keep working with various stakeholders to further strengthen the reform trajectory so that the collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is fulfilled. https://t.co/mWdYxJ06r5— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the CII has planned to team up with the Serum Institute of India (SII) with an aim of expanding the realm of the countrywide vaccination drive against Covid-19. The Serum Institute is likely to supply additional complimentary vaccines under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) plan to the pan-India vaccination programme.

Founded in 1895, the CII is a membership-based organisation and non-governmental advocacy and trade association group that “engages in academic, business, political and other leaders of the society to shape regional, global, and industry agendas".

