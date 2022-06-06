PM Modi to Inaugurate Finance, Corporate Ministry Celebrations, to Launch Jan Samrath Portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, June 6, will inaugurate the “iconic week celebrations” of the finance and corporate ministries at New Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office has said in a press release. This is being celebrated as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the release said. The celebrations will last from June 6 to June 11, it added. The programme will be organised in as amny as 75 locations simultaneously.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Iconic Week Celebrations of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 6th June, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This week is being celebrated as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM) from 6th to 11th June, 2022," read the statement by the PMO on Sunday, June 5.

Narendra Modi to Launch Jan Samrath Portal

According to the press release, the Prime Minister will launch a national portal for credit linked government schemes – Jan Samarth Portal. It is a one-stop digital portal linking Government credit schemes, the PMO said in its release. As per the JanSamrath website, it is a digital portal linking 13 credit linked government schemes on a single platform.

It’s a first of its kind platform which directly connects beneficiaries to lenders, the PMO said in its press release.

“The main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes. The portal ensures end to end coverage of all the linked schemes,” the statement noted.

PM Modi to Inaugurate Digital Exhibition, Release Special Coins

As per the PMO release, Modi will also inaugurate a digital exhibition which will trace the journey of the finance and corporate ministries over the past eight years. “Prime Minister will inaugurate a Digital Exhibition which traces the journey of the two Ministries over the past eight years,” it said.

“Prime Minister will also release special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins will have the theme of the logo of AKAM and will also be easily identifiable to the visually impaired persons,” as per the PMO release.

The programme will also be organised simultaneously at 75 locations across the country and each location will be connected through virtual mode with the main venue, said the statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier in May, finance secretary TV Somnathan had said that the Centre is working on a 25-year economic blueprint, which will be achievable in a long term. The exercise will see the involvement of all arms of the Union government to mark “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The Centre is focussing on various goals and projects over the next 25 years, when India will complete 100 years of independence.

