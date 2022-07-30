PM Modi to Launch Distribution Sector Scheme of Over Rs 3 Lakh Crore to Help DISCOMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, July 30, will inaugurate the revamped Distribution Sector Scheme of the power sector through video conferencing. With an outlay of over Rs 3 lakh crore over a period of five years from FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26, the scheme aims to provide financial assistance to DISCOMs. It is also aimed at improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of DISCOMs and power departments. The Prime Minister will launch the scheme at 12:30 pm on the day, as part of the final leg of the ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047’. He will also launch the National Solar rooftop portal as part of the programme.

PM Modi also notified on his Twitter handle regarding his plans on the day. “Today is a special day for the power sector. At 12:30 PM, will launch the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. The National Solar Rooftop portal will also be launched. Various green energy projects will be launched or their foundation stone would be laid,” he said.

The Distribution Sector Scheme will provide the financial assistance to the DISCOMs for modernisation and strengthening of distribution infrastructure, focussing on improvement of the reliability and quality of supply to end consumers. It also aims to reduce the AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses to pan-India levels of 12 per cent to 15 per cent and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply – Average Revenue Realized) gap to zero by 2024-25 by improving the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of all state-sector DISCOMs and power departments.

“Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken multiple path breaking initiatives in the power sector. These reforms have transformed the sector, with the focus being on making affordable power available for all. Electrification of about 18,000 villages which did-not have access to power earlier signified the commitment of the government towards ensuring last mile outreach,” said a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various green energy projects of NTPC worth over Rs 5,200 crore. He will inaugurate the 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar Project in Telangana and the 92 MW Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project in Kerala. He will lay the foundation stone of 735 MW Nokh Solar Project in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Leh and Kawas Green Hydrogen Blending with Natural Gas project in Gujarat.

The prime minister will also launch national solar rooftop portal, which will enable online tracking of the process of installation of rooftop solar plants, starting from registering the applications to release of subsidy in residential consumers’ bank accounts after installation and inspection of the plant.

