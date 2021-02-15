PM Modi to Virtually Address NASSCOM Event on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the PMO noted.

The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'. The event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and over 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.