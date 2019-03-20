English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi Using Public Money for Jet Airways's Bailout Package: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala raised strong objections to the proposal of a State Bank of India-led consortium of banks to bailout the "bankrupt" private airline.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doling out public money by directing state-run banks to bailout Jet Airways by converting its debt into equity.
