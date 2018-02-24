GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM, Uber CEO Discuss Ways to Help India Become $5 Trillion Economy

According to the statement, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent.

IANS

Updated:February 24, 2018, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM, Uber CEO Discuss Ways to Help India Become $5 Trillion Economy
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi meeting PM Modi.( Image: Twitter/dkhos)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi discussed ways to create economic opportunities for a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs and help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, a statement from Uber said here on Saturday.

Khosrowshahi met Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on Friday, it said. "What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward... it is remarkable," the statement quoted the CEO as saying.

According to the statement, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent. The CEO also assured the company's continued investment in India.

He further added that hiring local engineers to build products for India that can then be exported to other fast-growing markets is a key focus in 2018 and beyond.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You