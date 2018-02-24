English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM, Uber CEO Discuss Ways to Help India Become $5 Trillion Economy
According to the statement, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi meeting PM Modi.( Image: Twitter/dkhos)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi discussed ways to create economic opportunities for a new generation of micro-entrepreneurs and help India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025, a statement from Uber said here on Saturday.
Khosrowshahi met Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on Friday, it said. "What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward... it is remarkable," the statement quoted the CEO as saying.
According to the statement, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent. The CEO also assured the company's continued investment in India.
He further added that hiring local engineers to build products for India that can then be exported to other fast-growing markets is a key focus in 2018 and beyond.
Also Watch
Khosrowshahi met Modi at the Economic Times Global Business Summit on Friday, it said. "What the PM of India is doing in terms of pushing the country forward with a global view, pushing progressive reforms forward... it is remarkable," the statement quoted the CEO as saying.
According to the statement, Khosrowshahi emphasised the importance of India to Uber's ridesharing and food delivery businesses, as well as a source for tech talent. The CEO also assured the company's continued investment in India.
He further added that hiring local engineers to build products for India that can then be exported to other fast-growing markets is a key focus in 2018 and beyond.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes