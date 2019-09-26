PMC Bank Customers do Sit-ins at Branches Demanding Action Over Misappropriation of Public Funds
A few bank employees and customers also held demonstrations outside the real estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure's (HDIL) office in Bandra.
Customers gather outside a branch of PMC Bank after RBI imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative lender. (Image : Twitter).
Mumbai: A group of irate customers of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Thursday held sit-ins at bank headquarters and at various branches, demanding action against its chairman and board members.
A few bank employees and customers also held demonstrations outside the real estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure's (HDIL) office in Bandra.
The RBI had Tuesday placed the urban cooperative bank under a slew of restrictions for six months after it had found irregularities in disclosures in NPAs.
The main curbs include banning it from extending new loans and capping cash withdrawals at Rs 10,000 per customer, which was increased Thursday by the RBI from Rs 1,000 limit set earlier.
The sit-ins were held at many branches, including at Sion, Antop Hill and the bank's headquarters at Bhandup in the northeastern suburb.
"We are worried about our money. We need our hard earned money back," said one Manjeet Singh who has an account with the Sion branch.
A set of customers also filed a police complaint against the senior officials of the bank with the Sion police station. "We have lodged a police complaint against the
chairman and directors of the bank. They have cheated us," said one Alok Kumar.
The suspended bank managing director Joy Thomas had admitted that the bank has been facing repayment issues with HDIL and it has become an NPA but did not report to the RBI.
But he was quick to add that HDIL is one of its oldest and the largest customers and is the exposure is fully secured despite the fact that it is in the bankruptcy tribunal now.
Earlier in the day, a group of 14 account-holders went to the Sion police station in central Mumbai and submitted a complaint against bank officials, accusing the PMC chairman and its directors of misappropriation of public funds.
They requested the police to take proper action against those named in their complaint and confiscate their passports, so that they do not leave the country, the police
official said.
They also sought an explanation from the bank chairman and directors over misappropriation of funds of the customers, the officer added.
"We have received a written application from account holders of the PMC Bank. Further action will be taken after examining the complaint," the police officer said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|281.85
|0.57
|HDFC Bank
|1,242.50
|0.23
|ICICI Bank
|451.95
|4.09
|HDFC
|2,063.20
|-0.33
|Infosys
|782.55
|-1.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Lombard
|1,193.45
|1.70
|Zee Entertain
|286.70
|5.44
|SBI
|281.90
|0.62
|ICICI Bank
|452.05
|4.05
|Yes Bank
|51.05
|-4.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|166.10
|6.34
|M&M
|566.95
|6.03
|Coal India
|203.30
|5.56
|Zee Entertain
|286.70
|4.85
|ONGC
|137.05
|4.26
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|166.15
|6.47
|M&M
|567.10
|6.00
|Coal India
|203.05
|5.32
|ONGC
|136.90
|4.15
|ICICI Bank
|452.05
|4.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|51.05
|-4.93
|Infosys
|782.55
|-1.27
|HUL
|2,034.40
|-0.83
|HCL Tech
|1,045.15
|-0.83
|Wipro
|237.10
|-0.71
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T Launched in India; Just a Few Months After The OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7T Launch: OnePlus Confirms Investments in India, Pay Wallet And Doorstep Service
- The Good Song Continues, Ranu Mondal Biopic in Pipeline
- Nach Baliye 9: Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani to Get Eliminated from the Show
- Mary Kom More Admired than Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Lata Mangeshkar in India: Survey