Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

PMC Bank Customers do Sit-ins at Branches Demanding Action Over Misappropriation of Public Funds

A few bank employees and customers also held demonstrations outside the real estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure's (HDIL) office in Bandra.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Bank Customers do Sit-ins at Branches Demanding Action Over Misappropriation of Public Funds
Customers gather outside a branch of PMC Bank after RBI imposed operational restrictions on the co-operative lender. (Image : Twitter).
Loading...

Mumbai: A group of irate customers of crisis-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Thursday held sit-ins at bank headquarters and at various branches, demanding action against its chairman and board members.

A few bank employees and customers also held demonstrations outside the real estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure's (HDIL) office in Bandra.

The RBI had Tuesday placed the urban cooperative bank under a slew of restrictions for six months after it had found irregularities in disclosures in NPAs.

The main curbs include banning it from extending new loans and capping cash withdrawals at Rs 10,000 per customer, which was increased Thursday by the RBI from Rs 1,000 limit set earlier.

The sit-ins were held at many branches, including at Sion, Antop Hill and the bank's headquarters at Bhandup in the northeastern suburb.

"We are worried about our money. We need our hard earned money back," said one Manjeet Singh who has an account with the Sion branch.

A set of customers also filed a police complaint against the senior officials of the bank with the Sion police station. "We have lodged a police complaint against the

chairman and directors of the bank. They have cheated us," said one Alok Kumar.

The suspended bank managing director Joy Thomas had admitted that the bank has been facing repayment issues with HDIL and it has become an NPA but did not report to the RBI.

But he was quick to add that HDIL is one of its oldest and the largest customers and is the exposure is fully secured despite the fact that it is in the bankruptcy tribunal now.

Earlier in the day, a group of 14 account-holders went to the Sion police station in central Mumbai and submitted a complaint against bank officials, accusing the PMC chairman and its directors of misappropriation of public funds.

They requested the police to take proper action against those named in their complaint and confiscate their passports, so that they do not leave the country, the police

official said.

They also sought an explanation from the bank chairman and directors over misappropriation of funds of the customers, the officer added.

"We have received a written application from account holders of the PMC Bank. Further action will be taken after examining the complaint," the police officer said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,989.74 +396.22 ( +1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,571.20 +131.00 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.85 0.57
HDFC Bank 1,242.50 0.23
ICICI Bank 451.95 4.09
HDFC 2,063.20 -0.33
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,193.45 1.70
Zee Entertain 286.70 5.44
SBI 281.90 0.62
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.10 6.34
M&M 566.95 6.03
Coal India 203.30 5.56
Zee Entertain 286.70 4.85
ONGC 137.05 4.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.15 6.47
M&M 567.10 6.00
Coal India 203.05 5.32
ONGC 136.90 4.15
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
HUL 2,034.40 -0.83
HCL Tech 1,045.15 -0.83
Wipro 237.10 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.05 -1.28
HCL Tech 1,047.40 -0.62
HUL 2,033.80 -0.67
HDFC 2,064.15 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram