Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

PMC Bank Fraud Probe Leads ED to Posh Houses ‘Gifted’ to Politicians by HDIL Owners in Maharashtra

The ED remained tight-lipped about the identities of politicians who were allegedly gifted posh houses in Maharashtra's key localities.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Bank Fraud Probe Leads ED to Posh Houses ‘Gifted’ to Politicians by HDIL Owners in Maharashtra
Representative image.

New Delhi: After registering a money laundering case against HDIL chairman Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan in the ₹4,355 crore Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday searched the properties of Wadhawan’s close associates.

It was found during the searches that the owners of Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) gifted a number of houses to politicians in some of Maharashtra’s posh locations. The ED remained tight-lipped about the identities of these politicians.

The country's federal financial investigating agency also found a huge house with 22 rooms in Alibag, which will be attached shortly, the ED officials said.

A plane, said to be in the name of the promoters of HDIL, has also been found. The agency also claimed that it is in touch with authorities in Maldives to attach Wadhwan's yacht which is anchored there.

The agency on Saturday attached a private jet and jewellery worth Rs 60 crore of Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan. The bank accounts of Waryam Singh, former Chairman of Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, were also frozen, including deposits/fixed deposits of around Rs 10 crore.

The agency had also filed a money laundering case against HDIL promoters bank fraud case. The financial investigating agency is looking for the details of the other 18 companies linked to the HDIL.

The ED had carried out raids at six places in Mumbai, including the head office of HDIL in Bandra (East) and the residence of Rakesh Wadhawan which is known as Wadhawan House in Bandra (West). The agency also raided the premises of Waryam Singh and former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas.

Interestingly, the ED has found that HDIL was one of the sponsors of Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL team co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. HDIL was also the organiser of a Mumbai fashion event -- HDIL Couture Week India, which was later shelved. HDIL also had stake in Adhikari Brothers' firms and Hindi news channel Live India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,126.40 -48.35 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
HDFC Bank 1,186.90 -0.24
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.21
HDFC Bank 1,187.65 -0.11
Indiabulls Hsg 234.80 -4.34
BPCL 490.45 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
Britannia 2,953.35 3.80
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
Nestle 13,603.35 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Axis Bank 672.75 2.53
Bajaj Auto 2,893.50 1.03
ICICI Bank 416.30 0.62
Bharti Airtel 341.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
JSW Steel 208.00 -3.10
UltraTechCement 3,870.40 -2.74
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
Cipla 408.25 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
ONGC 126.45 -2.43
ITC 251.65 -2.18
M&M 552.60 -2.00
Tata Motors 117.45 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram