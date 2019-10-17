Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

PMC Bank's Ex-director in Police Remand, EOW Says He 'Abused' Position to Facilitate Fraud

The court also remanded the bank's former managing director Joy Thomas in 14-day judicial custody, after his police remand ended on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:October 17, 2019, 4:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Bank's Ex-director in Police Remand, EOW Says He 'Abused' Position to Facilitate Fraud
Representative image.

Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Thursday remanded Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank's former director Surjit Singh Arora in police custody till October 22 in connection with the multi-crore scam at the bank.

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is probing the scam, told the court that Arora "abused his official position to facilitate the fraud".

The court also remanded the bank's former managing director Joy Thomas in 14-day judicial custody, after his police remand ended on Thursday.

Arora was arrested by the EOW on Wednesday after being summoned by the investigating agency for questioning in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam at the PMC Bank.

He was on Thursday produced before additional chief metropolitan magistrate SG Shaikh, who remanded him in police custody till October 22.

Arora is the fifth accused to be arrested in the case.

The EOW said Arora was the director and key member of the loan committee of the bank until its affairs were taken over by the RBI.

The HDIL group of companies were awarded credit facilities on a large scale, wherein the fraud occurred. The alleged fraud was "sheltered" by Arora, it said.

The EOW has already told the court that bank officials replaced 44 loan accounts of HDIL with 21,049 fictitious accounts to camouflage huge loan defaults by the real estate group which landed the bank in the current crisis.

Arora, in collusion with other accused, performed his alleged role in the crime, the probing agency said.

"Arora was elected on the directors' body to ensure proper functioning of the bank. However, he abused his official position to facilitate the fraud," it said.

Besides Arora and Thomas, the EOW has arrested Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd's (HDIL) chairman and managing director Rakesh Wadhawan, his son Sarang Wadhawan and PMC Bank's former chairman Waryam Singh in connection with the scam.

The EOW earlier this month registered a case against the Wadhawans and top officials of the PMC Bank for allegedly causing losses to the tune of Rs 4,355.43 crore to the bank.

After the scam was unearthed at the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Reserve Bank of India last month appointed an administrator over it, and capped withdrawals at Rs 1,000.

On Monday, the withdrawal cap was hiked to Rs 40,000.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,586.35 +122.35 ( +1.07%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Indiabulls Hsg 197.95 14.39
Reliance 1,396.50 1.76
SBI 265.45 3.67
Zee Entertain 264.45 1.85
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Indiabulls Hsg 197.15 14.03
RBL Bank 289.85 12.32
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
HUL 2,107.80 1.74
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.47
Tata Motors 139.50 10.85
Eicher Motors 20,491.85 6.61
IndusInd Bank 1,340.10 5.15
SBI 265.45 3.67
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 47.40 15.19
Tata Motors 138.15 9.82
IndusInd Bank 1,339.80 5.13
SBI 265.45 3.73
Bajaj Auto 3,110.30 2.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 148.30 -1.07
Grasim 724.55 -0.86
TCS 2,030.95 -0.75
HCL Tech 1,093.05 -0.71
UltraTechCement 4,260.45 -0.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,089.45 -1.04
Vedanta 148.15 -1.04
Power Grid Corp 197.70 -0.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,601.00 -0.31
Infosys 769.10 -0.30
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram