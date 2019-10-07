Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

PMC Scam Indicates It is Time to Massively Increase Depositor Insurance: Report

The report said the coverage should be revised and divided into two categories — at least Rs 1 lakh for savings deposits and of at least Rs 2 lakh for term-deposits.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Scam Indicates It is Time to Massively Increase Depositor Insurance: Report
Image for representation only.

Mumbai: The Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) scam points to the urgent need to massively increase the depositor insurance cover from the present Rs 1 lakh, says a report.

The Deposit Insurance & Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insures each depositor in a bank up to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh for both principal and interest as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of the affected bank's licence or from the date of amalgamation/merger.

Last month, the Reserve Bank had imposed a slew of restrictions on the urban cooperative bank PMC for six months, after finding serious irregularities, including hiding of bad loans to bankrupt real estate developer HDIL.

The curbs included withdrawal limit at Rs 1,000, which was later increased to Rs 25,000 per depositor, ban on lending and accepting fresh deposits.

The PMC crisis has brought to the fore the need to increase the deposit insurance coverage provided by the DICGC.

It can be noted that there has been repeated call from the industry to do away with the law protecting the depositors and the present government had tried twice in the past five years to whittle it down but abandoned the plan due to resistance from the Opposition benches.

"The current upper limit of Rs 1 lakh per depositor, we believe, has outlived its shelf life and there is a need to revisit it," SBI's Research said in a report Monday.

The report said the DICGC coverage should be revised and bi-furcated into two categories — desirable coverage of at least Rs 1 lakh for savings deposits which are around 90 percent of total accounts, and a desirable coverage of at least Rs 2 lakh for term-deposits which are around 70 percent of total accounts.

There should also be a separate provision for senior citizens, the report added.

This revision in the DICGC coverage becomes all the more desirable as the country offers no social security to senior citizens/retired people who thus mostly keep their savings in fixed deposits, it said, adding there are also many small savers who have fixed deposits with the same intent.

"In the extreme event of a bank failure, it is unfair if such hard earned money is forfeited," it said.

Depositors must get an incentive to spare a part of their total deposits to buy bank bonds that provide guaranteed coupon rates on a half yearly basis and is tax-free.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,126.40 -48.35 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
HDFC Bank 1,186.90 -0.24
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.21
HDFC Bank 1,187.65 -0.11
Indiabulls Hsg 234.80 -4.34
BPCL 490.45 -4.80
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.65 8.30
Zee Entertain 251.50 6.19
Britannia 2,953.35 3.80
Axis Bank 673.45 2.60
Nestle 13,603.35 1.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 45.60 8.19
Axis Bank 672.75 2.53
Bajaj Auto 2,893.50 1.03
ICICI Bank 416.30 0.62
Bharti Airtel 341.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 490.65 -4.83
JSW Steel 208.00 -3.10
UltraTechCement 3,870.40 -2.74
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
Cipla 408.25 -2.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 324.80 -2.49
ONGC 126.45 -2.43
ITC 251.65 -2.18
M&M 552.60 -2.00
Tata Motors 117.45 -1.76
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram