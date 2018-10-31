GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

PMO Says List of High-Profile Loan Defaulters Flagged by Raghuram Rajan Does Not Come Under RTI

The applicant had sought to know the list of bad loans submitted by Rajan, the high-profile cases flagged, action taken on them by the PMO and the name of the public authority to which the matter was referred to among others.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2018, 7:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PMO Says List of High-Profile Loan Defaulters Flagged by Raghuram Rajan Does Not Come Under RTI
File photo of Raghuram Rajan. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has termed as a "roving enquiry" an RTI plea seeking to know details of bad loans submitted by the then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to it and which finds mention in his response to Parliament's Committee on Estimates.

The PMO has said the query does not come under the definition of "information" in the RTI Act. "The information sought is in the form of roving enquiry and does not come under the definition of 'information' as per Section 2(f) of the RTI Act, 2005," Under Secretary and CPIO at the PMO, Praveen Kumar said.

Section 2(f) defines 'information' as any material in any form, including records, documents, memos, e-mails, opinions, advices, press releases, circulars, orders, logbooks, contracts, reports, papers, samples, models, data material held in any electronic form and information relating to any private body which can be accessed by a public authority.

The applicant had mentioned that he was seeking from the PMO information related to communication received from Rajan when he was RBI Governor on bank loans which is mentioned in his response to the Committee on Estimates during a hearing.

He had sought to know the list of bad loans submitted by Rajan, the high-profile cases flagged, action taken on them by the PMO and the name of the public authority to which the matter was referred to among others.

The PMO also declined to provide information as to when it received the communication from Rajan and on the note sheet of action taken.

In the note to Chairman of Estimates Committee Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajan said the size of frauds in the public sector banking system has been increasing, though still small relative to the overall volume of non-performing assets (NPAs).

"The RBI set up a fraud monitoring cell when I was Governor to coordinate the early reporting of fraud cases to the investigative agencies. I also sent a list of high profile cases to the PMO urging that we coordinate action to bring at least one or two to book. I am not aware of progress on this front. This is a matter that should be addressed with urgency," he said.

Rajan, who was RBI governor for three years till September 2016, is currently teaching at the Chicago Booth School of Business.

Noting that the system has been singularly ineffective in bringing even a single high profile fraudster to book, he said frauds are different from the normal NPAs.

"The investigative agencies blame the banks for labelling frauds much after the fraud has actually taken place, the bankers are slow because they know that once they call a transaction a fraud, they will be subject to harassment by the investigative agencies, without substantial progress in catching the crooks," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

34,442.05 +550.92 ( +1.63%)

NIFTY 50

10,386.60 +188.20 ( +1.85%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,061.25 0.40
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HDFC Bank 1,911.75 -0.05
ICICI Bank 355.00 2.69
Yes Bank 188.10 3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,911.85 -0.11
Reliance 1,061.40 0.40
Grasim 831.25 3.17
ACC 1,373.20 1.91
Indiabulls Hsg 834.45 8.48
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 743.90 8.58
Indiabulls Hsg 834.60 8.51
UPL 674.35 5.90
HDFC 1,769.25 5.82
HCL Tech 1,055.60 5.05
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,769.55 5.78
IndusInd Bank 1,424.45 4.47
Infosys 686.25 4.02
Axis Bank 581.90 3.43
Yes Bank 188.05 3.30
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.52
Dr Reddys Labs 2,542.45 -2.00
Tata Steel 553.85 -1.89
Hindalco 220.40 -1.56
Maruti Suzuki 6,616.40 -1.20
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 266.15 -3.53
Tata Steel 552.40 -2.25
Maruti Suzuki 6,608.95 -1.33
Adani Ports 319.10 -0.85
Kotak Mahindra 1,118.00 -0.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...