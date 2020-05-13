BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

PM's Economic Package to Boost Make in India Programme: Sajjan Jindal

File photo of Indian steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal (REUTERS)

File photo of Indian steel tycoon Sajjan Jindal (REUTERS)

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the economy hit by COVID-19, saying it will give a boost to the ambitious Make in India programme.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
Share this:

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Wednesday welcomed the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive the economy hit by COVID-19, saying it will give a boost to the ambitious Make in India programme.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced a massive new financial incentive on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

He had said that the details of the economic package will be given by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The JSW Group Chairman said the package is timely in supporting the most needy segments of the economy -- MSMEs, farmers, tax payers and the middle class.

"The package is predicated to make the Indian economy self-reliant by leveraging our inherent strengths of demographics, technological skills and domestic demand by building infrastructure and robust supply chains that would give a boost the Make in India programme," Jindal said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's emphasis on being 'Vocal about Local' "and to buy local is a message to rekindle India's sagging manufacturing sector," he said.

"This announcement is a bold move by the government, no doubt, but we will have to read the fine print through subsequent announcements by the FM to see how this would be implemented and what specific benefits the nation will derive from it," Jindal said.

JSW Group has significant presence in steel, power, cement and infrastructure.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading