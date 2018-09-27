GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PNB Board Approves Proposal to Raise Rs 5,431 Crore Fund from Govt

The capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by the Centre would be through preferential allotment of the bank's equity shares at a price determined as per the regulation, PNB said in a filing to stock exchanges.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 9:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB Board Approves Proposal to Raise Rs 5,431 Crore Fund from Govt
File Photo of Punjab National Bank (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The board of Punjab National Bank (PNB) Thursday approved proposal to seek Rs 5,431 crore capital support from the government.

The capital infusion of Rs 5,431 crore by the Centre would be through preferential allotment of the bank's equity shares at a price determined as per the regulation, PNB said in a filing to stock exchanges.

The extra general meeting (EGM) in this regard will be held on October 30, it said.

The finance minister Tuesday committed capital support to banks after meeting heads of public sector lenders.

"Some of them did mention that the PCA (prompt corrective action) guidelines should be revisited because that is indirectly impacting their lending ability and that government should be more upfront in the capital requirement of some of these banks.

"I have assured them that we will immediately look at this subject because we are as keen as them, as every Indian is, that this opportunity is not missed because we want the cycle of high consumption, high growth, NPA recoveries, credit offtake really to be utilised to the fullest in order to help economy," he had said.

The government infused Rs 2,816 crore as capital infusion via preferential allotment of equity shares this month to meet regulatory ratios.

The government in July decided to infuse Rs 11,336 crore in five state-owned lenders, including PNB, Corporation Bank and Andhra Bank to help them meet regulatory capital requirement.

The infusion was part of remaining Rs 65,000 crore out of Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion over two financial years.

The government announced Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital infusion programme October last year. As per the plan, the public sector banks (PSBs) were to get Rs 1.35 lakh crore through re-capitalisation bonds, and the balance Rs 58,000 crore through raising of capital from the market.

Out of the Rs 1.35 lakh crore, the government has already infused about Rs 71,000 crore through recap bonds in the banks and balance would be done during this fiscal.

Besides, PSBs are also planning to tap the markets to raise more than Rs 50,000 crore this fiscal to shore up their capital base for business growth and meeting regulatory global risk norms.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,324.17 -218.10 ( -0.60%)

Nifty 50

10,977.55 -76.25 ( -0.69%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Reliance 1,253.75 0.19
Dewan Housing 290.20 -4.99
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Dewan Housing 290.15 -4.87
Larsen 1,308.65 -1.80
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Edelweiss 190.15 -10.35
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 267.85 2.43
TCS 2,188.85 2.18
Coal India 276.25 1.36
UltraTechCement 4,120.40 1.30
Infosys 724.80 0.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,187.80 2.16
Coal India 276.30 1.39
Power Grid Corp 194.80 0.93
Infosys 724.15 0.88
HDFC Bank 1,977.95 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.25 -9.16
Indiabulls Hsg 939.70 -6.01
Bajaj Finance 2,204.20 -4.81
Bajaj Finserv 5,979.80 -3.75
Maruti Suzuki 7,553.05 -3.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.20 -9.14
Maruti Suzuki 7,556.05 -3.68
Tata Motors 225.55 -3.32
Axis Bank 598.70 -2.79
ONGC 176.00 -2.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...