English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Denies Rumours of Cash Withdrawal Limit, Virat Kohli Stepping Down as Brand Ambassador
The notice came after several reports of measures taken by the bank which is reeling after the discovery of an alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank has issued a denial to reports that it had restricted withdrawals by customers to Rs 3,000.
The PNB notice, issued on Friday, also denied that cricketer Virat Kohli has stepped down as the brand ambassador for the bank.
The notice came after several reports of measures taken by the bank which is reeling after the discovery of an alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
“There are reports on social media/other platforms that the withdrawal limit for a customer of the bank has been capped to Rs 3, 000. It is absolutely incorrect, no such limit has been placed by the bank and banking activities are going on as usual. No restrictions on the withdrawals have been imposed by the bank (sic),” the notice said.
They also denied reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government had asked PNB to repay the fraudulent amount to other banks.
As for reports of Kohli stepping down as brand ambassador, the bank said, “There are reports in the media that Mr Virat Kohli, Bank’s brand ambassador is going to discontinue his endorsement with Punjab national Bank. The same is again totally false and incorrect. Mr Virat Kohli is our brand ambassador (sic).”
PNB also denied reports that it has roped in audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to investigate the alleged fraud by Modi and gather evidence against him and his associates. The media report is "totally incorrect", it said.
“Punjab National Bank is committed to honour all bonafide commitments. In pursuant of clean and responsible banking agenda of the government, bank has taken proactive steps to bring the culprits to the books and has initiated strong action against entities and the staff involved (sic),” the notice said.
Also Watch
The PNB notice, issued on Friday, also denied that cricketer Virat Kohli has stepped down as the brand ambassador for the bank.
The notice came after several reports of measures taken by the bank which is reeling after the discovery of an alleged Rs 11,400 crore fraud by diamond merchant Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.
“There are reports on social media/other platforms that the withdrawal limit for a customer of the bank has been capped to Rs 3, 000. It is absolutely incorrect, no such limit has been placed by the bank and banking activities are going on as usual. No restrictions on the withdrawals have been imposed by the bank (sic),” the notice said.
They also denied reports that the Reserve Bank of India and the Union government had asked PNB to repay the fraudulent amount to other banks.
As for reports of Kohli stepping down as brand ambassador, the bank said, “There are reports in the media that Mr Virat Kohli, Bank’s brand ambassador is going to discontinue his endorsement with Punjab national Bank. The same is again totally false and incorrect. Mr Virat Kohli is our brand ambassador (sic).”
PNB also denied reports that it has roped in audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to investigate the alleged fraud by Modi and gather evidence against him and his associates. The media report is "totally incorrect", it said.
“Punjab National Bank is committed to honour all bonafide commitments. In pursuant of clean and responsible banking agenda of the government, bank has taken proactive steps to bring the culprits to the books and has initiated strong action against entities and the staff involved (sic),” the notice said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|HDFC
|1,800.05
|+25.55
|+1.44
|Reliance
|889.80
|-5.70
|-0.64
|TCS
|2,864.85
|+33.85
|+1.20
|IDBI Bank
|73.70
|-0.05
|-0.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Infosys
|1,162.10
|+14.95
|+1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,045.60
|-5.75
|-0.55
|IDBI Bank
|73.65
|+0.50
|+0.68
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|341.90
|+16.55
|+5.09
|Tech Mahindra
|633.40
|+23.50
|+3.85
|Eicher Motors
|28,360.45
|+957.40
|+3.49
|Tata Steel
|593.00
|+18.05
|+3.14
|Sun Pharma
|508.75
|+11.10
|+2.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|593.30
|+18.25
|+3.17
|Sun Pharma
|508.85
|+10.95
|+2.20
|Wipro
|292.50
|+4.45
|+1.54
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,157.40
|+39.20
|+1.85
|Adani Ports
|369.20
|+5.35
|+1.47
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|287.10
|-20.10
|-6.54
|IOC
|173.85
|-4.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|174.10
|-2.75
|-1.55
|BPCL
|424.90
|-5.85
|-1.36
|Cipla
|552.90
|-6.85
|-1.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|174.60
|-2.00
|-1.13
|ICICI Bank
|291.75
|-3.25
|-1.10
|Yes Bank
|302.05
|-2.80
|-0.92
|Reliance
|889.55
|-5.75
|-0.64
|NTPC
|166.30
|-0.75
|-0.45
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street