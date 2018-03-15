English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Detects New Fraud at Infamous Mumbai Branch, This Time Worth Rs 9 Crore
The new alleged fraud of around Rs 9 crore involves officials of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products Pvt Ltd, the Central Bureau of Investigation said in the complaint posted on its website.
File photo of a Punjab National Bank branch.
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has uncovered more suspected credit guarantee fraud within the Mumbai branch at the centre of a similar alleged scam worth over $2 billion, according to a complaint filed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the CBI.
The newly uncovered scam raises fresh doubts about whether more such cases involving fraudulent guarantees lurk on the books of PNB, the second biggest state-run lender, or other government-owned Indian banks.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week barred banks from issuing the letters of undertaking — the credit guarantee instrument at the heart of the fraud — with immediate effect.
That move followed revelations of what has been dubbed the biggest fraud in India's banking history, in which two jewellery groups allegedly colluded with bank employees to get fraudulent letters of undertaking which helped them raise credit of about $2 billion from overseas branches of Indian banks.
In the latest case, PNB told the CBI two officials at its Brady House branch in Mumbai "entered into a criminal conspiracy" with the directors of Chandri Paper in April 2017 to fraudulently issue two letters of undertaking for the company to raise the money.
According to the complaint, the same set of bank officials were allegedly involved in both cases.
A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment. The bank's shares, which have plummeted nearly 40 percent since the first fraud was revealed, were little changed in morning trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.
Also Watch
The alleged embezzlement of around Rs 9 crore involved executives of a little known company called Chandri Paper and Allied Products, according to the complaint filed by PNB with the CBI.
The newly uncovered scam raises fresh doubts about whether more such cases involving fraudulent guarantees lurk on the books of PNB, the second biggest state-run lender, or other government-owned Indian banks.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this week barred banks from issuing the letters of undertaking — the credit guarantee instrument at the heart of the fraud — with immediate effect.
That move followed revelations of what has been dubbed the biggest fraud in India's banking history, in which two jewellery groups allegedly colluded with bank employees to get fraudulent letters of undertaking which helped them raise credit of about $2 billion from overseas branches of Indian banks.
In the latest case, PNB told the CBI two officials at its Brady House branch in Mumbai "entered into a criminal conspiracy" with the directors of Chandri Paper in April 2017 to fraudulently issue two letters of undertaking for the company to raise the money.
According to the complaint, the same set of bank officials were allegedly involved in both cases.
A PNB spokesman had no immediate comment. Chandri Paper could not immediately be reached for comment. The bank's shares, which have plummeted nearly 40 percent since the first fraud was revealed, were little changed in morning trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|77.00
|+3.30
|+4.48
|IOC
|192.60
|-4.95
|-2.51
|PNB
|99.50
|+0.20
|+0.20
|Venkys
|4,185.00
|-159.00
|-3.66
|Tech Mahindra
|637.20
|-1.90
|-0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indian Hotels
|134.60
|+4.20
|+3.22
|Bajaj Electric
|627.85
|+6.65
|+1.07
|Tata Motors
|353.70
|-0.45
|-0.13
|HDFC
|1,840.00
|-6.30
|-0.34
|IOC
|192.65
|-4.90
|-2.48
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.40
|+4.30
|+1.47
|Bharti Infratel
|343.90
|+4.75
|+1.40
|Bajaj Finance
|1,731.25
|+21.15
|+1.24
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,204.20
|+22.75
|+1.04
|Lupin
|789.75
|+8.20
|+1.05
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|297.60
|+4.05
|+1.38
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,205.80
|+24.60
|+1.13
|Wipro
|295.80
|+2.45
|+0.84
|Sun Pharma
|524.20
|+3.25
|+0.62
|Hero Motocorp
|3,660.50
|+25.05
|+0.69
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|192.60
|-4.95
|-2.51
|ICICI Bank
|302.45
|-3.60
|-1.18
|Zee Entertain
|570.00
|-6.60
|-1.14
|UltraTechCement
|4,188.00
|-42.25
|-1.00
|Reliance
|920.55
|-8.50
|-0.91
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|302.50
|-3.85
|-1.26
|Tata Motors (D)
|196.25
|-1.80
|-0.91
|Reliance
|921.00
|-7.60
|-0.82
|NTPC
|168.70
|-1.30
|-0.76
|HUL
|1,307.90
|-8.95
|-0.68
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Economical Washington Sundar Ruling the Roost in Sri Lanka
- Karan Johar Wishes Birthday Girl Alia Bhatt, Releases Stills From Raazi; See Pictures
- Nidahas Trophy, India vs Bangladesh: Team India Report Card
- Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: What Makes Her the Ideal Millennial Icon
- 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 First Ride Review: Your Entry into Performance Motorcycling