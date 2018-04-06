GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PNB Fraud Case: CBI Quizzes Ex-deputy Governor of RBI over UPA's Gold Scheme

Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, was questioned by the agency about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2018, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB Fraud Case: CBI Quizzes Ex-deputy Governor of RBI over UPA's Gold Scheme
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said on Friday.

The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.

The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had on Thursday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,626.97 +30.17 ( +0.09%)

Nifty 50

10,331.60 +6.45 ( +0.06%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.65 +2.00 +0.72
SBI 259.70 +0.40 +0.15
HDFC 1,829.00 +4.55 +0.25
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
Canara Bank 285.90 +2.80 +0.99
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Magma Fincorp 162.95 -1.85 -1.12
AIA Engineering 1,400.60 -47.45 -3.28
Grasim 1,086.40 -8.95 -0.82
Dr Reddys Labs 2,124.00 +14.55 +0.69
SBI 259.80 +1.40 +0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 809.05 +22.35 +2.84
BPCL 433.95 +11.50 +2.72
Titan Company 940.30 +20.25 +2.20
HPCL 353.95 +5.60 +1.61
Tata Steel 587.20 +6.75 +1.16
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 280.60 +2.70 +0.97
Tata Steel 586.35 +5.35 +0.92
Sun Pharma 512.40 +4.60 +0.91
Maruti Suzuki 9,207.85 +79.90 +0.88
Adani Ports 378.30 +3.05 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 384.95 -8.95 -2.27
Infosys 1,127.00 -20.55 -1.79
Vedanta 285.05 -4.85 -1.67
HCL Tech 952.65 -9.40 -0.98
Larsen 1,316.55 -12.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 385.40 -8.55 -2.17
Infosys 1,130.00 -15.00 -1.31
Larsen 1,311.10 -17.45 -1.31
Bajaj Auto 2,783.05 -27.50 -0.98
Axis Bank 500.70 -2.45 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You