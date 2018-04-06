English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PNB Fraud Case: CBI Quizzes Ex-deputy Governor of RBI over UPA's Gold Scheme
Former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, was questioned by the agency about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014.
File photo of Punjab National Bank.
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday questioned a former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank, H R Khan, in connection with alleged bank fraud cases involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and relaxation of gold import policy by the erstwhile UPA government, sources said on Friday.
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.
The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had on Thursday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.
Also Watch
The officials said he was questioned about the UPA government's 20:80 gold import scheme, which was cleared by then Finance Minister Chidambaram on May 13, 2014, barely three days before the counting of votes of the general election.
The central investigation agency, which is probing the alleged Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud involving billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, had on Thursday questioned three Chief General Managers and one General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), officials said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.65
|+2.00
|+0.72
|SBI
|259.70
|+0.40
|+0.15
|HDFC
|1,829.00
|+4.55
|+0.25
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Canara Bank
|285.90
|+2.80
|+0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Magma Fincorp
|162.95
|-1.85
|-1.12
|AIA Engineering
|1,400.60
|-47.45
|-3.28
|Grasim
|1,086.40
|-8.95
|-0.82
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.00
|+14.55
|+0.69
|SBI
|259.80
|+1.40
|+0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|809.05
|+22.35
|+2.84
|BPCL
|433.95
|+11.50
|+2.72
|Titan Company
|940.30
|+20.25
|+2.20
|HPCL
|353.95
|+5.60
|+1.61
|Tata Steel
|587.20
|+6.75
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|280.60
|+2.70
|+0.97
|Tata Steel
|586.35
|+5.35
|+0.92
|Sun Pharma
|512.40
|+4.60
|+0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.85
|+79.90
|+0.88
|Adani Ports
|378.30
|+3.05
|+0.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|384.95
|-8.95
|-2.27
|Infosys
|1,127.00
|-20.55
|-1.79
|Vedanta
|285.05
|-4.85
|-1.67
|HCL Tech
|952.65
|-9.40
|-0.98
|Larsen
|1,316.55
|-12.25
|-0.92
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|385.40
|-8.55
|-2.17
|Infosys
|1,130.00
|-15.00
|-1.31
|Larsen
|1,311.10
|-17.45
|-1.31
|Bajaj Auto
|2,783.05
|-27.50
|-0.98
|Axis Bank
|500.70
|-2.45
|-0.49
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Australia
|13
|9
|13
|35
|2
|England
|9
|5
|3
|17
|3
|Canada
|2
|4
|5
|11
|4
|Scotland
|2
|4
|3
|9
|6
|South Africa
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|New Zealand
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|Wales
|1
|2
|0
|3
|10
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|16
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Ministry of Defence Website Hacked: Google Translates Chinese Letter as 'Zen'
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- IPL 2018: Despite Injury Setback, MD Nidheesh's IPL Dream Comes True with Mumbai Indians
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Avengers: Infinity War Is An Event Of Cosmic Proportions & The Biggest Film Of Our Generation