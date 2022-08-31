PNB KYC Deadline, PM Kisan Rules, Toll Rate Hike: Key Money Rule Changes From September

Financial Changes in September 2022: The month of September is going to kick in tomorrow, and this means there will be a host of changes that will affect your money matters. From PM Kisan eKYC, Punjab National Bank rule change, to a possible alteration of LPG prices, a host of new financial rules in September are about to set in that are going to affect the pocket of the common man. For this, it is important to know about them in detail.

Here are the Key Money and Operational Changes that will be Effective from September 2022

Punjab National Bank KYC Update

State owned lender Punjab National Bank has said that PNB KYC needs to be done within August 31, 2022 in order to keep the accounts active. The PNB KYC updation is applicable to those customers whose accounts have become due for the process as on March 31 this year. From September 1, those who have not done their PNB KYC may see blockage of their accounts. PNB has earlier released a notification regarding this.

The notification reads, “As per RBI guidelines, KYC updation for all customers is mandatory. If your account has become due for KYC updation as of 31.03.2022, you are requested to contact your base branch to get your KYC updated before 31.08.2022.”

“Non updation may lead to restriction of operations in your account,” adds the notification.

PM Kisan eKYC Deadline

Farmers who still have not done the eKYC of their Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM Kisan accounts, will not be eligible to receive any grant under the scheme from the government starting from September 1. The government has extended the deadline of completing the PM Kisan eKYC process to August 31.

As per the website of PM Kisan, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022.” The eKYC process has been made mandatory for PM Kisan beneficiaries.

Increase in Toll Price

This news may come as a shock to those who take the Yamuna Expressway to travel to Delhi. From September 1, tolls on this route are increasing. The toll rate for cars, jeeps, vans and light motor vehicles has been increased from Rs 2.50 per km to 2.65 per km. Toll rates for other vehicles have also been increased. The toll rates of the Yamuna Expressway were last hiked in 2021.

LPG Price Change

The prices of LPG are usually changed on the first date of every month, and are subsequently altered depending upon the crude oil price and other factors. Oil marketing companies are expected to change the price of both domestic LPG cylinder and commercial LPG cylinder.

Read all the Latest Business News and Breaking News here