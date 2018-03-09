GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PNB Lost Rs 2,800 Crore to Fraud Last Financial Year, Most Among Govt Banks

The finance ministry told parliament that state banks lost a total of Rs 19,533 crore to 2,718 cases of fraud in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2017.

Reuters

Updated:March 9, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB Lost Rs 2,800 Crore to Fraud Last Financial Year, Most Among Govt Banks
People stand in front of the logo of Punjab National Bank outside a branch of the bank in New Delhi (File photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank lost Rs 2,800 crore to various frauds last fiscal year, the government said on Friday, making it the biggest such loser among all state-owned banks even before it uncovered an alleged Rs 12,700 crore fraud this year.

The country's second-biggest state-owned bank in February accused two high-profile jewelers, Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, and their companies of colluding with rogue bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulent guarantees between 2010 and 2017.

This has been dubbed as the biggest bank fraud in India's history, but the finance ministry told parliament that even before the fraud came to light, state banks lost a total of Rs 19,533 crore to 2,718 cases of fraud in the year that ended on March 31, 2017.

Punjab National, better known as PNB, alone reported 158 cases of fraud in 2016/17, the ministry said. PNB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In monetary terms PNB was followed by Bank of India, which lost Rs 2,770 crore, and State Bank of India that lost Rs 2,420 crore, the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the frauds but added that the central bank recently formed an expert committee to look into "factors leading to increasing incidence of frauds in banks and the measures needed to curb and prevent it".

The committee will also look into the role of auditors in checking frauds.

Reuters reported last month that India's state-run banks reported 8,670 "loan fraud" cases totalling Rs 61,260 crore over the last five financial years up to March 31, 2017.

Loan fraud typically refers to cases where the borrower intentionally tries to deceive the lending bank and does not repay the loan.

A parliamentary committee on finance said in a report on Friday that it was "extremely concerned about the recent fraud detected in Punjab National Bank, which clearly reflects that a small group of individuals can manipulate such a gigantic bank and compromise it despite such well laid out norms, guidelines, checks and balances."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,454.55 +102.98 ( +0.31%)

Nifty 50

10,278.35 +35.70 ( +0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
SBI 253.25 -3.55 -1.38
Reliance 913.10 +1.65 +0.18
Ashok Leyland 147.00 +2.85 +1.98
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Central Bank 76.45 +6.75 +9.68
Federal Bank 93.80 +0.70 +0.75
HG Infra Engg 270.05 +0.05 +0.02
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
IDBI Bank 70.70 -4.15 -5.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 619.20 +12.00 +1.98
Bajaj Finance 1,654.20 +26.15 +1.61
HDFC 1,818.60 +19.85 +1.10
TCS 3,034.10 +30.15 +1.00
Eicher Motors 27,963.85 +252.00 +0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,813.50 +16.00 +0.89
TCS 3,034.50 +33.00 +1.10
Infosys 1,163.40 +6.70 +0.58
HUL 1,300.60 +7.20 +0.56
Larsen 1,290.15 +6.90 +0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 606.75 -29.15 -4.58
Axis Bank 505.35 -15.20 -2.92
Adani Ports 377.90 -10.05 -2.59
Yes Bank 303.25 -5.30 -1.72
Sun Pharma 506.80 -7.80 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 605.60 -29.60 -4.66
Adani Ports 380.00 -8.60 -2.21
Axis Bank 505.35 -14.80 -2.85
Sun Pharma 506.80 -8.60 -1.67
ICICI Bank 292.70 -4.25 -1.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES