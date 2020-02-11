Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
PNB Says No Proposal for Changing Name after Merger With OBC and United Bank of India
This statement comes days after a UBI official said that the government is expected to announce the new name and logo of the merged bank which will become operational from April 1, 2020.
People walk past a Punjab National Bank branch in Mumbai (Reuters)
New Delhi: Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday said there is no proposal to change the name of the bank following the merger of two other public sector lenders Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) with itself.
This statement comes days after a UBI official said that the government is expected to announce the new name and logo of the merged bank which will become operational from April 1, 2020.
"Punjab National Bank hereby clarifies that there is no proposal to change the name of the Bank," the bank said in a tweet.
Last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the merger of OBC and UBI with PNB, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank.
Also, it was decided to merge Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, while Allahabad Bank with Indian Bank. Similarly, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank are to be consolidated with Union Bank of India.
Last week, OBC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Mukesh Kumar Jain had said this was an amalgamation of equals.
"We have requested Finance Minister that the name of the new bank to be created after amalgamation is either different from the three banks or it should reflect the old identity of the three banks, so that a sense of equal participation appeared in the name," he had said.
The only precedent for such a process is the three-way merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, where the merged entity has been named Bank of Baroda, the largest among the three.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Info Edge
|2,992.95
|-0.62
|Divis Labs
|2,149.40
|2.94
|Indiabulls Hsg
|345.00
|6.83
|ICICI Bank
|539.85
|1.11
|Reliance
|1,452.60
|1.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|116.80
|2.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,034.10
|2.07
|SBI
|324.35
|1.84
|Power Grid Corp
|189.50
|1.53
|Bajaj Auto
|3,146.30
|1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|16,068.80
|-0.61
|Bharti Airtel
|534.45
|-0.75
|M&M
|524.40
|-0.69
|TCS
|2,151.00
|-0.52
|Sun Pharma
|418.40
|-0.42
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shaheer Sheikh Dresses up as Woman in His Latest Social Media Post, Watch Boomerang Video
- Arijit Singh Buys 4 Flats Worth Rs 9 Crore in Mumbai: Report
- AAP Relives SRK's 'Chak De India' Moment on Twitter after Hat-trick in Delhi Elections
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More