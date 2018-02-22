GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PNB Scam: ED Seizes Rs 94 Crore Assets, Luxury Cars of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Officials of the agency said frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 86.72 crore belong to Choksi and his group, and the rest are owned by the Modi group. Choksi is Modi's uncle and promoter of the Gitanjali Gems group and other jewellery brands.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2018, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PNB Scam: ED Seizes Rs 94 Crore Assets, Luxury Cars of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi
Central probe agency seized nine costly cars of Modi, including Rolls Royce Ghost (Image: Special Arrangement)
Mumbai/New Delhi: The ED on Thursday said it has frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 94.52 crore of the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups in connection with a money laundering probe against them in the Rs 11,400-crore alleged fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

It also seized nine high-end luxury cars of Modi as part of its investigation against him under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Officials of the agency said frozen mutual funds and shares worth Rs 86.72 crore belong to Choksi and his group, and the rest are owned by the Modi group. Choksi is Modi's uncle and promoter of the Gitanjali Gems group and other jewellery brands.

The central probe agency also seized nine costly cars of Modi, recovered by it during raids last week. These include a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, a Porsche Panamera, three Honda variants, a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova.

Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after it recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB, that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You